‘Outer Banks’: Who the Cast Has Dated in Real-Life

Outer Banks stars Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes made fans go wild when they announced their off-screen romance. During the summer of 2020, the duo also known as Sarah and John B. admitted that sparks were flying between them in real life. Are they still together? And who else has the Outer Banks cast dated?

Madelyn Cline and Chase Stokes | Jackson Lee Davis/Netflix

Chase Stokes started dating his ‘Outer Banks’ co-star after ending a long-term relationship

Before landing the role of John B., Stokes dated his high school sweetheart Xiomara Montalvo for almost 10 years. According to J-14, the couple broke up just before the COVID quarantine. Stokes confirmed the split just one month before he went Instagram official with Cline.

“I’m really, really attracted to intellect. Any mental thing. Physicality sort of becomes a secondary thing for me,” Stokes told Glamour at the time. “I’m so in tune with people’s hearts and people’s souls and deep conversations before I even start to look at the sexuality stuff. I’m not a typical, sexual-driven male.”

Stokes and Cline confirmed their relationship after a ton of speculation, and they did it with Instagram posts. He wrote, “Cats outta the bag ❤️,” and she replied, “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up.”

A little over a year later, the couple called it quits. An insider revealed in November 2021 that the co-stars had “been trying to work it out for quite some time, but decided going their separate ways was best.” The source insisted there were no bad feelings, and that Stokes and Cline were still friends. Neither Cline nor Stokes have been linked to anyone else in Hollywood since their split.

Who has the cast dated in real life?

Rudy Pankow — who plays JJ Maybank — confirmed his romance with Outer Banks assistant Elaine Siemek in August 2021 after months of speculation. However, per Us Weekly, he did it while calling out online trolls for the “disrespect and harassment” she was receiving at the time.

“I’m very happy in the relationship I’m in. I know I might not actively show it on social platforms just how happy we are together, but this is my personal decision to keep most of those moments for myself. To those who are creating such displeasure and opinions about the one I love and my relationship, it’s time to stop.

Madison Bailey (Kiara “Kie” Carrera) revealed her relationship with University of North Carolina Charlotte basketball player Mariah Linney in June 2020. During a virtual Q&A, Bailey said she has very accepting friends and family, and “being open and honest feels so good.”

‘Outer Banks’ star Charles Esten has been married for over 30 years

The younger cast members are still looking for love in their personal lives. But for star Charles Esten — who plays Ward Cameron — he found love decades ago. Esten has been married to his college sweetheart Patty Esten since 1991. The couple shares three children.

As for Austin North (Topper), Drew Starkey (Rafe Cameron), and Jonathan Daviss (Pope Heyward), those actors aren’t currently linked to anyone. North did date Duck Dynasty star Sadie Robertson back in 2018, but they split after just a few months together.

Outer Banks Seasons 1 and 2 are now playing on Netflix.