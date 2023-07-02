As ‘Outlander’ Season 7 begins to unfold, executive producer Maril Davis and star Caitriona Balfe open up about how the Revolutionary War will play a major role.

Outlander is officially embracing the arrival of the American Revolution. Season 7 will bring the grand conflict into the spotlight as Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) find themselves once again caught in the midst of a war.

However, this time around, executive producer Maril Davis hinted that the American Revolution will have far-reaching effects, permeating every aspect of season 7.

Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe | STARZ

‘Outlander’ EP Maril Davis reveals new details about season 7

As Outlander embarks on its seventh season, it finds itself at a critical juncture, with two momentous events on the horizon. Not only will fans see the American Revolution unfold, but the series will also be gearing up for the culmination of its own narrative.

In season 7, Jamie and Claire will immerse themselves in the revolution that has been alluded to since back in season 4. While Outlander has never shied away from conflict and bloodshed, the forthcoming war will present an entirely different magnitude of challenges.

In an interview with TV Guide, Davis revealed that fans will see multiple storylines unfold this season. And at the center of it all will be the American Revolution.

“We will see some battles, yes, but war touches everything this season,” Davis explained. “We have so many storylines this season. I think this is the most storylines we have ever had that are in parallel with one another, and that’s because war does touch everyone.”

Apart from the war, season 7 will also serve as a prelude to the conclusion of the Fraser’s saga. The series will officially come to an end in season 8, which is due out next year.

Caitriona Balfe on how war will affect the Frasers in the upcoming season

In season 7 of Outlander, the story continues from where we left off in the previous season. While Claire’s murder trial takes the spotlight in the early episodes, the American Revolution is the real adversary.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the Outlander star admitted that Jamie and Claire are accustomed to warfare. However, this time around, they have a larger family to protect.

With that in mind, Balfe emphasized that Claire’s past experiences with war will aid their survival. This will undoubtedly come in handy given the war’s reach this season.

“Because it has been such a constant in her life, she knows how to function in that reality,” she stated. “It’s a skill and it’s a strength, but it’s also a wound. We’ve seen Claire in this position before. In the time of war, life becomes very immediate.”

Furthermore, Balfe highlighted Claire’s understanding of the burden weighing on Jamie. As his wife, she strives to support him to the best of her abilities, even though her fear for his life remains ever-present.

The only saving grace is that, as a doctor, Claire will also be by Jamie’s side on the front lines.

‘Outlander’s’ war theme could be a fresh start for Caitriona Balfe’s Claire Fraser

In season 6 of Outlander, we witnessed Claire shattered and haunted by a traumatic assault, seeking solace in ether to battle her inner demons. Surprisingly, the American Revolution brings her a chance for a fresh beginning.

“She relishes that this is something that she’s very good at,” Balfe shared. “We see her in her groove in a weird way. It’s obviously a very precarious time, but it’s also where her skills are very useful.”

With this newfound sense of purpose, Claire emerges as a stronger and more empowered version of herself. As Balfe pointed out, the upcoming season will see Claire undergo significant healing, even amid the surrounding chaos.

Thankfully, Balfe assured fans that there will be moments of levity this season. In particular, these breaks will come when Claire encounters famous historical figures.

Of course, there will also be plenty of time travel, with the series exploring multiple timelines. We just hope that Jamie and Claire will be able to safely navigate through the war in one piece.

Season 7 of Outlander airs Friday nights on STARZ.