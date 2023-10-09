‘Outlander’ star Caitriona Balfe recently enlightened fans about a particularly ‘challenging scene’ is still to come in part 2 of season 7.

In the ever-twisting saga of Outlander, Caitriona Balfe faced her most “challenging scene” in the upcoming episodes of season 7. While Balfe has encountered various hurdles in her role as Claire Fraser, this particular scene seems to have struck a nerve.

Though the actor remains tight-lipped about the specific details, her revelation adds another layer of anticipation for fans of the series.

Caitriona Balfe opens up about a difficult scene in season 7

Balfe recently shared insights into a particularly challenging time she experienced while filming the seventh season of Outlander.

During her appearance at the ATX TV Festival this past summer, the actor divulged the highs and lows she faced in the latest season of Outlander.

Despite sharing her struggles, Balfe remained somewhat guarded about the details. She hinted that the struggle was associated with episode 11, featuring a set of scenes that were notably difficult to navigate.

“There’s a scene, there’s a sequence of scenes that were really, really challenging,” Balfe stated. “I think my [low point] was trying to figure out how we were going do it and it was really tough.”

For Balfe, figuring out the execution of these sequences became a low point for her. The situation was even more strenuous because it came on the heels of a personal loss—her father’s passing.

She expressed that transitioning into the required emotional state for the scenes proved to be an uphill battle, leaving her grappling with the best approach.

Caitriona Balfe spills on how she performs challenging scenes on the show

Balfe elaborated on how she navigated the complexities of that demanding sequence in the seventh season of Outlander.

The actor revealed that the process involved extensive back-and-forth dialogue, particularly with the show’s writers and intimacy coordinator, Vanessa Coffey.

Ultimately, Balfe expressed that the challenge made her question for the first time in her career, especially on this show, whether she’d be able to pull it off. However, she emphasized that overcoming such hurdles often leads to a sense of immense satisfaction.

“I think that’s the first time in my life with work and especially on the show that I was like, ‘I actually don’t know how I’m going to do this,’ and it was very hard to sometimes figure that stuff out, but once you do, I think that always feels like a really good thing,” Balfe explained.

In addition to her central role alongside Sam Heughan on the show, Balfe wears multiple hats. That includes work behind the scenes as an executive producer.

For the seventh season, she broadened her portfolio even further, stepping into the director’s chair for several episodes and taking charge of some scenes featuring Sophie Skelton.

As the Writers Guild of America strike officially closes this week, the creative minds behind Outlander can resume their efforts to finalize the upcoming season.

While the actual filming is likely to commence sometime next year, there’s considerable groundwork left to do. The Outlander team needs to finalize the script and get everything prepared for filming.

The network will keep many narrative details under wraps, including how the story will conclude. However, one thing we can assert with some confidence is that the cast and crew are committed to delivering a compelling narrative journey.

The importance of Outlander to its devoted audience is not lost on the writers or key actors like Heughan and Balfe.

Challenges abound for Jamie and Claire in the episodes that lie ahead. Now that they’re back in Scotland alongside Young Ian, it’s anyone’s guess what new trials they’ll encounter.