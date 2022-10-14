‘Outlander’ Star Sophie Skelton Reveals Some of Her Co-Stars Actually ‘Complicate’ Scenes

Outlander star Sophie Skelton (Brianna Fraser) recently spoke out about the “difficulty” of working with co-stars. During a 30-minute Instagram live chat with her on-screen mom Caitriona Balfe (Claire Fraser) to celebrate Outlander Season 6, Skelton revealed that some of her co-stars actually “complicate” scenes.

Warning: Outlander Season 7 spoilers ahead

Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton | STARZ

Sophie Skelton confesses some co-stars can “complicate” things on ‘Outlander’

As filming for Outlander Season 7 is currently underway in Scotland, Skelton recently reflected on production difficulties during a candid conversation with Balfe. Recent seasons have required Skelton to work with Andrew Adair, who plays her son Jemmy MacKenzie. And she confessed that running around after a small child while working can be difficult.

“I’ll do a logistic answer in terms of having kids on set, having Jemmy running around and stuff,” Skelton said. “We have a lot of lovely scenes with the MacKenzie family but yeah, the kids tend to complicate it more than we do.”

As the pair laughed about working with kids on set, Skelton added, “We might be more childish.” And Balfe replied, “We’re big kids but there’s a lot of wrangling from little kids too.”

Brianna and Roger MacKenzie will welcome another baby in season 7

When Outlander returns for its super-sized season 7, Brianna and Roger (Richard Rankin) will be welcoming baby number two. So, it looks like things will get even more complicated on set.

In Diana Gabaldon’s novels, the couple has a daughter named Amanda who is born in book six — A Breath of Snow and Ashes. But because last season was cut short due to Balfe’s pregnancy, baby Mandy didn’t arrive in season 6. Brianna did announce that she was pregnant, though.

In season 7 — which will feature four extra episodes, 16 in total, due to the truncated sixth season — fans should expect the baby’s arrival to prompt another attempt at time travel to take Roger, Brianna, Jemmy, and Mandy to the 20th century.

‘Outlander’ Season 7 will bring back familiar faces fans haven’t seen in a while

In addition to the MacKenzie family’s time travel, fans will also get to see some familiar faces in season 7 that they haven’t seen for years. According to Deadline, the upcoming season will see the return of Graham McTavish as Dougal MacKenzie, Nell Hudson as Laoghaire Fraser, and Steven Cree as Old Ian Murray.

But that’s not all, Andrew Whipp is back as Brian Fraser, Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) father, Joan MacKimme is back as Marsali’s (Lauren Lyle) sister and Jamie’s stepdaughter, and Lotte Verbeek is returning as Geillis Duncan, Claire’s former friend-turned-enemy and a fellow time traveler.

The large cast will also feature a number of new faces, including Kristin Atherton as Jenny Murray. She is replacing Laura Donnelly, who played the role in seasons 1 through 3. Charles Vandervaart has also been cast as William Ransom, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter, and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter.

Outlander Season 7 will premiere in late 2022 or early 2023. Seasons 1 through 6 are now playing on the Starz app.

