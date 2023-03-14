‘Outlast’: Jill Says the Team Rule Made Her ‘Very Uncomfortable’

There is always a risk of drama when forcing strangers to work together. Tensions grow even higher when survival is on the line, like on Netflix’s Outlast. Jill Ashock revealed how the team rule affected her strategy on the reality TV show.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from Outlast Season 1 Episode 1.]

What are the rules of ‘Outlast’ on Netflix?

Outlast starts with 16 people competing to be the last ones to stay in the cold Alaskan wilderness. “But what happens when these lone-wolf survivalists that prefer to work alone are forced to work together as part of a pack?” the narrator asks in the first episode. Actor Jason Bateman is an executive producer of the show.

The only rule is that you have to be part of a game to win. The contestants randomly chose their teammates and were split into camps: Camp Alpha, Camp Bravo, Camp Charlie, and Camp Delta.

Players can leave the game at any time by shooting their flare guns. They can also switch teams if the camp agrees to accept a new player. In the end, the winners get $1 million. The game is similar to other competitive survival shows like Survivor.

Jill said the ‘Outlast’ team rule ‘disabled me’

Jill Ashock and Amber Asay on ‘Outlast’ | Netflix

Some survivalists struggled to work with other people. Ashock felt the same way as a member of Camp Alpha.

“Outlast disabled me with that tactic,” she told E! News. “Because I couldn’t finish the game without having at least one partner—without being a part of a team—I found it very uncomfortable, putting myself in a vulnerable position. It’s not who I am. I am this tough exterior person that will intimidate and stronghold my ground to keep you from getting in. But then, of course, you see who I really am.”

The private investigator knew she had the skills to survive in the wilderness. But the most challenging part of the game was finding someone she could trust.

Jill is on Camp Alpha on ‘Outlast’

Amber Asay, Jill Ashock, and Justin Court on ‘Outlast’ | Netflix

Ashock revealed she might have problems working with others in her introduction. “I’m the boss,” she said in the first episode. “I own my own company. I’ve been my own entrepreneur since I was 22 years old. I don’t know how to take orders. I don’t know how to have a boss.”

The Kentucky resident was pulled into Camp Alpha with Amber Asay, Lee Ettinger, and Justin Court. Each team gets its own quadrant of the area and some supplies. That included a hatchet, tarp, knife, a big wool blanket, a flashlight, bow and arrows, a medical kit, a flint, two tin cups, a map, and bear spray.

The first task for the teams was to build a shelter before they lost sunlight. Camp Alpha struggled to agree on a good spot.

“We don’t really know each other well enough to dig our claws in when we’re in a disagreement or have conflicting ideas,” Ashock told the camera. “But I definitely foresee there being some Type A clashes in the team that we have.”