Who Is Pamela Anderson’s Fourth Husband Dan Hayhurst?

Most people know about Pamela Anderson’s marriage to Tommy Lee, but many forget the Broadway star and activist has been married a few times and been in several high-profile relationships. One of Anderson’s husbands appears in the Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story, which premiered on Jan. 31, 2023. Here’s a breakdown of the Baywatch star’s past relationships and marriages, including who she was most recently married to from 2020 until 2021 — Dan Hayhurst.

Pamela Anderson | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Pamela Anderson’s dating and marriage history from Tommy Lee to Kid Rock

Anderson has had a lot of famous relationships, many of which are touched upon in Netflix’s Pamela, a love story. One of her most famous relationships was with Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, with whom she shares children Brandon and Dylan Lee. Their marriage lasted from 1995 to 1998.

After Lee, Anderson was married to Robert James Ritchie, who is better known as Kid Rock, from 2006 until 2007. Then she married poker player Rick Salomon — twice. Anderson and Salomon were married from 2007 to 2008 and then tied the knot again in 2014 until divorcing in 2015.

Pamela Anderson and Kelly Slater | Netlix

Before any of her famous marriages, Anderson had relationships with Mario Van Peebles and surfer Kelly Slater. Anderson also had a relationship with producer Jon Peters, who she was rumored to have married (via Us Weekly). The Barb Wire star also had ties to Poison’s Bret Michaels, Marcus Schenkenberg, and Adil Rami.

Pamela Anderson’s documentary briefly features her most recent ex-husband Dan Hayhurst

Anderson’s fourth husband appears driving a boat in the Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story. Hayhurst, Anderson’s former bodyguard and a builder from her hometown of Vancouver Island in Canada, tied the knot with the Baywatch star on Christmas Eve 2020 after falling in love amid the global pandemic (via Daily Mail).

“I’m exactly where I need to be,” Anderson said at the time. “In the arms of a man who truly loves me.”

Pamela Anderson and Dan Hayhurst divorced after a year of marriage

The Netflix documentary was filmed sometime between Christmas 2020 and Anderson and Hayhurt’s divorce the following year. By Christmas 2021, Anderson and Hayhurt’s “pandemic romance” ended.

A source close to Anderson told E! News: “When you live with someone and spend all this time with them, for the better part of two years, you get to really know them inside and out, for better and for worse. There was no straw that broke the camel’s back. He is not the man she hoped he was.”

