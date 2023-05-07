Paris Hilton is a name that is synonymous with the word “famous.” The heiress to the Hilton hotel empire has been in the spotlight for over two decades, from her infamous reality show to her fragrance and fashion lines.

In 2009, however, she made an unexpected guest appearance on the popular TV series, Supernatural, playing a fictionalized version of herself. Despite her limited acting experience, Hilton impressed the show’s creator, who praised her for being a “hell of a good sport.”

Paris Hilton starred in an episode of ‘Supernatural’

In Supernatural Season 5, Hilton appeared in the fifth episode titled, “Fallen Idols.” In the episode, Sam and Dean Winchester, the show’s protagonists, investigate a case where famous people’s dead bodies are coming back to life and killing their fans. According to IMDb, Hilton played herself, but with a twist. She was a pagan goddess that the Winchester brothers had to defeat.

Supernatural fans were initially skeptical about Hilton’s appearance, but the show’s creators said they wanted to cast her in the role because it would be “funny and irreverent.” The episode turned out to be a hit, and Hilton received praise for her comedic timing and willingness to poke fun at herself.

Eric Kripke says Paris Hilton was ‘a hell of a good sport’ in her ‘Supernatural’ guest appearance

In a 2009 interview with Access Hollywood, Supernatural creator, and executive producer Eric Kripke had nothing but good things to say about Hilton’s appearance on the show. The heiress was on Kripke and his team’s wishlist for Supernatural guest stars because they thought she would be the greatest person to poke fun at the concept of fame. However, they never expected Hilton to agree to it.

“We never expected in a million years that she would do it, but I spoke to her, and she got the joke immediately and signed on quickly,” he revealed. “I give her a lot of credit for being a hell of a good sport. The fact that she was game to play the part speaks volumes about her sense of humor.”

Hilton herself has also spoken about her experience on Supernatural. In an interview with Access Hollywood, she stated that she was a big fan of the show and was thrilled to be a part of it. She also mentioned that she had to learn to punch and hit for one of the scenes, which she found challenging but rewarding.

What other shows has Paris Hilton appeared in?

Paris Hilton | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Apart from her iconic appearance in Supernatural, Paris Hilton has also graced several TV shows and movies with her presence. Her most notable acting gig was her breakout role in the reality show The Simple Life, which aired from 2003 to 2007. The show followed Hilton and her best friend Nicole Richie as they lived “simple” lives on a farm, and their shenanigans made for entertaining television.

Hilton has also appeared in a few movies, including the 2005 horror film House of Wax, where she played one of the main characters trapped in a wax museum with her friends. In 2006, she starred in the comedy film Bottoms Up as a bartender who helps a struggling writer. The same year, she appeared in the comedy-drama film The Hillz.

In 2008, Hilton took on the lead role in the romantic comedy film The Hottie and the Nottie. The movie received mixed reviews, but some critics praised Hilton’s performance.

Hilton has also appeared on several TV shows, including Veronica Mars and American Dreams. The 42-year-old may be best known for her reality show and fashion empire, but her appearances in various movies and TV shows have shown that she also has some acting chops.