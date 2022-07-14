‘Parks and Recreation’s Worst Season Was ‘All Snark and No Warmth’

Parks and Recreation is a beloved mockumentary with a devoted fan following. Although it has been off the air for years, it is still widely regarded as a launchpad for several major stars, including Chris Pratt. Funny, fresh, and biting at times, Parks and Recreation featured brilliant writing and clever acting. It’s hard to remember now, but in the earliest days of the sitcom, the series struggled with several issues, including pacing issues and a distinct lack of warmth.

‘Parks and Recreation’ debuted on TV in 2009

In 2009, the television landscape was very different. In the pre-streaming era, TV was full of cute sitcoms and intense medical dramas. Therefore, when Parks and Recreation came along in April 2009, many fans weren’t sure what to think. The series starred Amy Poehler as Leslie Knope, the deputy director of the Parks and Recreation Department in the fictional town of Pawnee, Indiana. It focused on the bureaucracy and missteps that take place at the local government level.

Rounding out the main cast were performers like Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, and Chris Pratt. Offerman, who played the fan-favorite Ron Swanson, was originally slated to play a different character in the series entirely. Meanwhile, Pratt, who played Andy Dwyer, was only meant to appear in a guest-starring role – but producers liked the up-and-coming actor so much that they made Andy a more prominent character.

With such an interesting mix of comedians and actors making up the cast of Parks and Recreation, it’s not surprising that humor is featured heavily in the show’s plotlines. Still, critics found that the series’ first season suffered from some pacing and identity issues. The first season of Parks and Recreation is the lowest-rated season on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 68% critical score and 71% audience score.

“Parks‘ trouble is that it was all snark and no warmth until episode 3 — too late for some viewers,” one review claims. Another notes, “Parks and Recreation may grow and find its own voice…Unfortunately, nothing in tonight’s pilot (made me laugh), not once. I was hoping for more, and expecting it, too.”

Many critics compared the show’s earliest episodes to The Office, another mockumentary that was already a big hit on TV at the time. As one detailed, “Fans of The Office will likely enjoy the program but most will likely consider it as a weak little sister.”

Fans and critics praised the uptick in quality in Season 2 of ‘Parks and Recreation’

Fortunately, Parks and Recreation quickly found its footing. By Season 2, it began receiving praise for the bold, upbeat new tone and the brilliant ways of utilizing the main cast members. The second season has a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while the third season has a 100% rating. As one critic wrote, Parks and Rec “Began its life as a pale imitation of The Office, but has evolved into one of the funniest sitcoms on either side of the Atlantic.”

Season 4 maintained the 100% rating. Seasons 5-7 dropped slightly but still have critically excellent ratings and are all certified “fresh” on the review site. Even the 2020 reunion special, filmed during the COVID-19 pandemic, has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. For fans, the reunion special was a unique chance to see how their favorite characters would react during a pandemic. And it was a unique glimpse at a show that truly captured TV magic.

