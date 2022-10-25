Who Is Patriots Quarterback Bailey Zappe’s Girlfriend Hannah Lewis?

Bailey Zappe was selected by the New England Patriots in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Zappe began the season as the third-string quarterback behind starter Mac Jones and backup Brian Hoyer. However, Zappe’s number was called after both went down with injuries during the first few games. Zappe racked up a couple of wins and almost beat out Aaron Rodgers and the Green bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Following his impressive starts, Pats fans have been wanting to find out a little more about the rookie.

Here are a few interesting things about Zappe including how he got his first name as well as what we know about his girlfriend, Hannah Lewis, who’s been rooting him on from the stands.

Quarterback Bailey Zappe of the New England Patriots looks on during warmups before a preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders | Chris Unger/Getty Images

Bailey Zappe got his name because of his mother’s crush

On Oct. 17, Zappe was a guest on the Merloni, Fauria & Mego show on Audacy’s WEEI 93.7 in Boston and told the hosts that his first name is after the Party of Five character his mom had a crush on.

“Her and my dad were together so I don’t think she’ll publicly admit that she had a crush on [Bailey Salinger],” Zappe revealed. “She liked his character and was pregnant with me.”

Actor Scott Wolf, who played Bailey Salinger on Party of Five which aired from 1994 to 2000, responded to hearing that the athlete was named after his character.

Scott Wolf smiles at the wrap party for the television series ‘Party of Five’ | Chris Bergman/Fotos International/Getty Images

“I got a zillion texts from friends of mine,” Wolf said on Audacy’s The Bradfo Sho. “I was born in Boston, so I’ve got a bunch of families who are Pats fans and they reached out first … It was pretty funny, it was pretty great. Throughout my life I hear ‘Hey, I named my son after you, I named my daughter after you or I named my dog after you’ I get a lot, a lot of dogs named Bailey. So to have an NFL quarterback named Bailey, that was the coolest one I’ve ever heard.”

Wolf added: “Every time I meet someone named Bailey or I hear the name Bailey, it always just flashes through my head like oh, I wonder if, you know … Like I said, it becomes — when someone says I named my dog Bailey, it’s a certain kind of feeling. But when you hear a starting quarterback in the NFL is named after your character, it’s much more flattering somehow.”

Lewis and Zappe are high school sweethearts

Bailey Zappe's girlfriend, Hannah Lewis, emotional over Patriots rookie's first-ever touchdown https://t.co/CmB1dX4XtU pic.twitter.com/axGj7nA99W — New York Post (@nypost) October 3, 2022

As for Zappe’s girlfriend she, like her beau, is a Texas native and they have known each other since they were teenagers. In fact, they’re high school sweethearts. And also like Zappe, she is an athlete as well having played beach volleyball in school.

Lewis is very active on social media too and on Oct. 16, ahead of Zappe’s second career start, she gave fans a peek at her game day attire. She also regularly posts photos with the quarterback and marks their milestones on Instagram.

Lewis celebrated their fifth anniversary together with a post writing: “Happy 5-year anniversary to my rock!! The first 2 and a half years together, the next 2 and a half years long distance, and now finally back together again! You make every day together worth it! I wouldn’t want to do life with anyone but you! You are my best friend and my other half! I love you!!”

Lewis has proved that she’s one of her beau’s biggest supporters

Bailey Zappe's girlfriend, Hannah Lewis, on 'pursuit of Zappiness' as Patriots win https://t.co/vRH01hfIDX pic.twitter.com/VepmWlb1iy — New York Post (@nypost) October 16, 2022

Lewis has dedicated a number of sweet posts and Instagram Stories to Zappe. One heartfelt tribute that fans loved is what she wrote after the Patriots drafted her boyfriend in April.

“Bailey Michael Zappe, watching you work so hard to achieve your dreams has been nothing short of amazing!” Lewis gushed. “When we first met and I asked you what you wanted to do when you got out of college you answered with no hesitation, NFL. Through all the many odds you persevered and made your dreams come true. You inspire me every day and you should be so proud of yourself. I love you!”

