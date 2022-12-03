Will Paul Greene Ever Return to ‘When Calls the Heart’? It’s in ‘The Hands of the Gods,’ He Says

Has Hope Valley really seen the last of Dr. Carson Shepherd? Actor Paul Greene, who played the town doctor on Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart, was last seen in the season 8 finale, which aired in May 2021. But Greene isn’t ruling out a possible return to the series, if the stars align.

Paul Greene weighs in on a possible return to ‘When Calls the Heart’

Paul Greene in ‘When Calls the Heart’ | ©2021 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: David Dolsen

Recently, Greene spoke with TV Insider about whether he would ever return to When Calls the Heart. The actor said there had been some discussions about having Carson return to Hope Valley.

“There have been talks about some different approaches to completing that storyline or expanding that,” he said. “That falls into the hands of the gods.”

Greene joined the When Calls the Heart cast in season 4. His character developed a romantic relationship with Faith Carter (Andrea Brooks), a nurse who worked in the town’s clinic and later became a doctor. But in season 8, Carson had the opportunity to take a prestigious fellowship at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore. While he had reservations about leaving Hope Valley, ultimately, he decided to pursue his dreams of advancing his career. He and Faith amicably ended their relationship.

Greene said he ‘loved’ his time on the Hallmark Channel series

Greene went on to say that he “loved” being on When Calls the Heart. But like his character, he had other dreams he wanted to follow.

“[T]here are so many other projects I wanted to do,” he said. “I helped produce a pilot. I’ve been involved in a [Jaguar My Love] film for two years that I’m proud of. If I was on a series, that all wouldn’t happen. I also had a baby and was able to be there for the whole pregnancy. I would never give up any of that for extra seasons. I have my gift … I make music, I have a podcast. I’m writing a parenting book. I try to be as present for all the little things.”

‘When Calls the Heart’ fans can see Paul Greene in the upcoming movie ‘Fit for Christmas’

While Greene might have left When Calls the Heart behind, he’s not gone from TV. He recently co-starred with Jessica Lowndes in I’m Glad It’s Christmas. The movie aired in November on Great American Family and is currently streaming on Hulu. He also stars opposite Amanda Kloots in the upcoming CBS holiday movie Fit for Christmas. Kloots plays a Christmas-obsessed fitness instructor in Mistletoe, Montana, who ends up falling for a mysterious businessman (Greene) who has plans to redevelop a local community center. It airs Sunday, Dec. 4 at 8:30 p.m. ET.

