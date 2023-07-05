Paul McCartney rerecorded The Beatles' "Let It Be" with Kate Bush, Boy George, Kim Wilde, Bananarama, and Rick Astley for charity.

The Beatles‘ “Let It Be” is one of Paul McCartney’s most famous songs. He rerecorded it with the help of many major artists to help the victims of a ferry disaster. Subsequently, the cover inspired a parody by a famous band.

Kate Bush and Boy George helped Paul McCartney rerecord The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’

According to Yahoo! News, the Herald of Free Enterprise was a ferry that was supposed to travel from Zeebrugge, Belgium, to Dover, England, on March 6, 1987. No one closed the ferry’s bow doors, which caused water to flood the ship. Within 90 seconds, the Herald of Free Enterprise capsized.

Sadly, 193 people died on the Herald of Free Enterprise. Hypothermia killed most of the victims because they were stuck in the ferry in extremely cold water. Subsequently, the tragedy inspired news coverage and a cover of The Beatles’ “Let It Be” by a supergroup called Ferry Aid. The group included Paul, Kate Bush, Boy George, Kim Wilde, Bananarama, Rick Astley, and others. Paul designed Ferry Aid’s “Let It Be” as a charity single to raise money for those affected by the disaster.

The producer of the cover discussed what it was like working with 1 of The Beatles

The trio Stock Aitken Waterman produced Ferry Aid’s “Let It Be.” Hits like Dead or Alive’s “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)” and Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” made the trio famous. During a 2023 interview with NME, Pete Waterman of Stock Aitken Waterman discussed working with Paul on the cover.

“Surreal,” he recalled. “You’re working with a Beatle for Christ’s sake! He’s a perfectionist. He kept wanting to do more vocal takes. Even when the record was No. 1, he was still telling me he could do it better!”

The alternative rock band Chumbawamba spoofed Ferry Aid’s ‘Let It Be’

Subsequently, Ferry Aid’s “Let It Be” inspired Chumbawamba to create “Scab Aid.” That spoof criticized Ferry Aid as insincere in its charity. Chumbawamba became known for its hit single “Tubthumping,” as well as their many far-left stunts. For example, the band covered The Beatles’ “Her Majesty” with new lyrics criticizing Queen Elizabeth II.

Waterman was not a fan of Scab Aid. “That’s a cheap shot!” Waterman said. “We did it for a reason.”

Waterman also criticized Chumbawamba’s interaction with British politician John Prescott. “When Chumbawamba chucked water over John Prescott at the [1998] BRITS, that felt like a cheap trick,” he said. “If you want to be a politician, stand up and let the people vote for you. It’s great having a viewpoint — I was a senior shop steward for a long time — but don’t play at having political views, stand up and properly take the stick!”

Ferry Aid’s “Let It Be” garnered some negative reactions — but it highlighted Paul’s compassion.