Paul McCartney Super Bowl Halftime Show Setlist

Even as a solo artist Paul McCartney highlights Beatles originals — his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance was no exception. Here’s what we know about his setlist for the 2005 performance.

Paul McCartney performed at the 2005 Super Bowl Halftime Show (minus the Beatles)

Paul McCartney performs during the Super Bowl XXXIX halftime show at Alltel Stadium | Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

With the Beatles, McCartney performed for the royal family, on the Ed Sullivan Show, and, finally, at the Apple Headquarters rooftop in London. This songwriter has impressive solo performances under his belt — including some in conjunction with the Super Bowl.

In 2002, McCartney appeared in the pregame show, performing “Freedom” at the Louisana Superdome. This was the first Super Bowl following the Sept. 11 attacks, which didn’t go unnoticed by the former Beatles member.

“As a sports fan, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to be involved in the Super Bowl, and as a musician, I am honored to add my voice to the message of tribute that this year’s Super Bowl will carry,” McCartney said in a statement.

Paul McCartney’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Setlist

The Beatles never performed at this sports event as the “Fab Four.” However, in 2005, McCartney returned to the Super Bowl, this time as the halftime show performer. He sang at Alltel Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, with his setlist later shared online.

He began with the Beatles’ “Drive My Car,” released on Rubber Soul. That was followed by “Get Back” — a song that detailed the UK’s anti-immigration attitude. McCartney also performed “Live and Let Die,” which he initially recorded with Wings. The final song in his setlist was “Hey Jude,” a Beatles song written by the bass player.

The musician played the bass guitar and sang surrounded by fans. For “Hey Jude,” he played piano, asking attendees to sing along. Some even held up lights.

Related Why Rihanna Agreed to Perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show Despite Rejecting the NFL in 2019

Rihanna performed at the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Since McCartney’s appearance at the Super Bowl, other chart-topping artists made their halftime show debut. Coldplay, Beyoncé, and Bruno Mars joined forces for the 50th Super Bowl. Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, and Bad Bunny performed together in Miami.

Recently, Rihanna made her return to the stage at the 2023 Super Bowl, performing “Where Have You Been,” “Only Girl (In The World),” “We Found Love,” and other hits.

According to TMZ, Rihanna could’ve sung alongside a list of impressive musicians at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show — Kanye West, Jay-Z, Drake, Calvin Harris, and Paul McCartney among the options. Instead, the “Umbrella” singer hosted the entire performance as a solo artist.

Rihanna, McCartney, and Kayne West previously collaborated on “FourFiveSeconds” — released in 2015. McCartney played guitar for the original track, also branching out to release other solo music since his time with the Beatles.

Although the rock band officially split in 1970, McCartney continued to release originals, embarking on his 2022 “Got Back” tour.