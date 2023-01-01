What Paul McCartney Thought of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’

TL;DR:

Paul McCartney discussed John Lennon’s “Imagine” and John’s post-Beatles work.

Paul discussed whether John had writer’s block during the final five years of his life.

Artists ranging from David Bowie to Avril Lavigne covered “Imagine.”

John Lennon | Ron Howard/Redferns

Paul McCartney revealed his opinion on John Lennon‘s “Imagine.” Subsequently, he revealed John had no interest in writing other songs like “Imagine.” Notably, the tune is referenced in a memorial to John’s activism.

Paul McCartney was asked if John Lennon had a hard time writing songs after their songwriting partnership ended

John released the covers album Rock ‘n’ Roll in 1975 and his final album, Double Fantasy, in 1980. During a 2002 interview with Hot Press, the interviewer asked Paul if John had a difficult time writing songs between 1975 and 1980 because he didn’t have Paul as a writing partner anymore.

“It could be,” Paul replied. “It was great to write together ‘cos it just made it easy. Y’know I’d say a line, he’d say a line. He’d say one of his songs, I’d suggest an idea for it. I’d say, ‘It’s getting better all the time,’ he’d say, ‘It couldn’t get no worse.'” This is a reference to The Beatles’ “Getting Better” from Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

Paul McCartney felt John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ was an incredible song and it had nothing to do with him

Paul discussed the severance of the Lennon-McCartney songwriting partnership. “When we came to not writing together, I think it was difficult for both of us,” he said. ‘But, y’know, he still did ‘Imagine.’ He still did one of his best things ever.” For context, John and Yoko Ono co-wrote “Imagine,” with production help from Phil Spector. Paul had nothing to do with it.

Paul was asked if John had writer’s block. “I don’t even know about that,” he said. “I remember talking to him just about him getting a record contract during those years and I was sayin’, ‘Well, all you gotta do is a couple of songs like ‘Imagine’ and stuff, they’ll be cryin’ out for you’ and he says, ‘Yeah, well who says I wanna do that though?’

“And that was a bit of John’s character,” John added. “He was very feisty and all that.”

How ‘Imagine’ inspired other artists and a monument in Iceland

“Imagine” became a standard. Numerous artists have covered the track, including Madonna, Lady Gaga, Avril Lavigne, David Bowie, and CeeLo Green. The latter changed the lyrics to be more respectful of religion. Gal Gadot created a viral video of the song featuring numerous celebrities performing its lyrics. The video was notable for the poor reception it garnered online.

The song is also referenced in one of the most famous monuments to John: the Imagine Peace Tower. According to the tower’s website, the Imagine Peace Tower is a tower with a beacon of light in Iceland that is meant to commemorate John and Yoko’s peace activism.

“Imagine” is one of John’s most famous songs and Paul said it was one of the best songs John ever wrote.