Who Are Paul Sorvino’s Ex-Wives? He Married Twice Before Dee Dee Benkie

Hollywood actor Paul Sorvino is known for his work in films like Goodfellas and The Firm, and he also had a notable role in Law & Order. Sadly, the actor died on July 25, 2022, with his wife, Dee Dee Benkie, surviving him. So, who are Paul Sorvino’s wives who came before Benkie? Here’s what to know about his relationships, plus information about Paul Sorvino’s children.

Who is Paul Sorvino’s wife, Dee Dee Benkie?

Paul Sorvino and wife Dee Dee Benkie | Venturelli/WireImage

Paul Sorvino’s wife, Dee Dee Benkie, gave a sweet statement after her husband’s death. “Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage,” she stated, according to Fox News. Additionally, she wrote on Twitter, “The love of my life & the most wonderful man who has ever lived is gone. I am heartbroken.”

So, who is Benkie, and how did she meet Sorvino? Benkie is a political strategist, and Fox News reports the two first met in the green room when they appeared separately on the Fox network. They hit it off privately and eloped without telling anybody in 2015. “We eloped standing in front of the fountain at Lincoln Center, where I have sung at the MET, and I have sung at the New York City Opera,” Sorvino shared.

When asked how their families felt about staying in the dark regarding the elopement, Benkie noted, “They are happy.”

“The plan was, if we told one person, we’d have to tell everybody,” Sorvino added. “As soon as the ceremony was over, I started calling my family and telling them.”

The Hollywood actor married twice before Dee Dee Benkie

My mother Lorraine Davis Sorvino marched on Washington w/the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,as a very young woman. Dr. King was one of my father Paul Sorvino’s greatest heroes. For me he is the singular most influential American in my life,my moral education, my inspiration. — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) January 19, 2021

Paul Sorvino’s wife, Dee Dee Benkie, certainly loved him. But she wasn’t the only woman he married. Sorvino married twice before Benkie. He first wed Lorraine Davis in 1966, and they divorced in 1988. His subsequent marriage was to Vanessa Arico. They tied the knot in 1991 and divorced in 1996.

Sorvino had all of his kids with his first wife, Davis. The List reports Davis also worked in the entertainment industry, and she’s reportedly an activist. “My mother Lorraine Davis Sorvino marched on Washington w/the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as a very young woman,” her daughter Mira Sorvino tweeted in 2021.

Arico was rumored to have a career in real estate, though there seem to be few details regarding her and Sorvino’s marriage.

Who are Paul Sorvino’s children? He has 3

Paul Sorvino and daughter Mira Sorvino | Arnal/Charriau/Catarina/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

With three wives, how many children does Paul Sorvino have? The Goodfellas actor only had kids with his first wife, Lorraine Davis. His children are Mira Sorvino, Amanda Sorvino, and Michael Sorvino, according to Meaww.

Hollywood fans know Mira, 54, quite well. The actor starred in Mighty Aphrodite and won the Academy Award and Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress. She also received recognition for her role in Norma Jean & Marilyn. Today, she has four children with her husband, Christopher Backus.

Amanda, 51, also has Hollywood credentials under her belt. She’s a writer and an actor, starring in The Trouble with Cali (2012), Midlife (2015), and The Wind in the Reeds (2017). Amanda also reportedly runs an animal rescue mission.

Michael, 44, is also an actor and producer. He took acting roles in Summer of Sam, The Trouble with Cali, and Once Upon a Time in Queens.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: Martin Scorsese’s ‘Goodfellas’ Inspired Characters in This ’90s Kids Show