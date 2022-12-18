Paul Wesley’s Rumored Girlfriend Is 18 Years Younger Than ‘The Vampire Diaries’ Star

Paul Wesley is a popular actor and pop culture hot topic who is well-known for his work in the iconic TV series The Vampire Diaries. As Stefan Salvatore, Wesley broke hearts on television for years – and more recently, he’s taken on brave new frontiers in the Paramount+ series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Paul Wesley | Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

In his personal life, Wesley has always liked to keep things low-key, but fans have expressed a rabid interest in his romantic history. Therefore, when rumors started recently swirling that Wesley is dating a much younger woman, his fans perked up – and have since been learning what they can about the rumored relationship.

Who is Paul Wesley reportedly dating?

Wesley rose to fame in 2009 after the success of the groundbreaking series The Vampire Diaries on The CW. As the younger brother of Damon Salvatore, Wesley’s character was one of the primary draws of the series, making waves and sparking intense fan interest. He acted in the series throughout the entire run, experiencing fame as a teen icon as well as a celebrated performer.

A true heartthrob with classic good looks, Wesley has a personal life that regularly makes headlines. Recently, following Wesley’s split from his second wife, Ines de Ramon, Wesley was spotted with a new girl – and the rumor mill hasn’t stopped churning.

According to Page Six, Wesley was spotted exhibiting major PDA in early November with a much younger model named Natalie Kuckenburg. Wesley, who is 40 to his new flame’s 22, was enjoying a low-key romantic trip to Italy when the photos were snapped.

The new rumored couple showed off a lot of chemistry in the brief photo session, with both dressed to impress and clearly reveling in the sunny Italian weather.

What do fans know about Paul Wesley’s rumored new romance?

Kuckenburg isn’t quite as high-profile as Wesley, but she still has an impressive career of her own. According to People Magazine, Kuckenburg works as a model and is signed with Elite Model Management. She has walked in a number of runway shows in addition to posing for magazines and is of Brazilian and German descent.

The statuesque model is active on social media, especially Instagram. Kuckenburg also loves to travel, according to the publication, and has shared many photos of her travels, which have taken her to places like Paris and Milan.

She loves food and has regularly dished about her affinity for pizza on her Instagram account. While there might be a significant age difference between Kuckenburg and Wesley, it’s clear that the two share a worldly mentality and appreciate the finer things in life.

Paul Wesley recently split from his estranged wife

Neither Wesley nor Kuckenburg have confirmed their relationship on social media – but this is far from Wesley’s first experience with public relationships. The actor’s first marriage was to actor Torrey DeVitto, who briefly starred in The Vampire Diaries. The two were married for two years, from 2011 until 2013, before splitting quietly and going their separate ways.

In 2019, Wesley married jewelry professional Ines de Ramon. Their marriage would be similarly short-lived, with the couple announcing their separation in late 2022. A representative for the couple told People Magazine that “The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time.”

While Wesley has had his fair share of relationship troubles, it is possible that his latest flame could be true love – even if the actor is keeping the new relationship well out of the media spotlight for the time being.