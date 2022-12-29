PBS Schedule: New Episodes of 8 Dramas Coming in Early 2023, Including ‘Vienna Blood’ and ‘Sanditon’

PBS is kicking off 2023 with a bang. The network is marking the new year with returning seasons of several popular shows, including Miss Scarlet and The Duke and All Creatures Great and Small in January. Also on the horizon is the final season of Sanditon and the premiere of two new period dramas, Tom Jones and Marie Antoinette. Here are the details of the PBS schedule for 2023.

‘La Otra Mirada’ Season 2 premieres Jan. 5

‘La Otra Mirada’ | Courtesy of RTVE/BOOMERANG TV FICCIÓN

Season 2 of the 1920s-set Spanish-language drama series La Otra Mirada premieres Thursday, Jan. 5 on PBS. (Check local listings.) New episodes air through Feb. 23.

In season 2, Teresa (Patricia López Arnaiz) is back at school after being found innocent of her father’s murder. But she discovers that her troubles are far from over as she deals with new secrets and new threats to the Academy.

Want to catch up on La Otra Mirada Season 1? All eight episodes are streaming on PBS Passport. PBS members with the Passport benefit can also stream all eight episodes of season 2 before they air.

‘Miss Scarlet and The Duke’ Season 3 premiers Jan. 8

Miss Scarlet and The Duke Season 2 just wrapped up in November 2022. But London’s first female detective, Eliza Scarlet (Kate Phillips), is already back on the case. Season 2 of the Victorian-era mystery series premieres Sunday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

In the six new episodes, Eliza finds herself caught up in fresh and surprising mysteries as she struggles to build her detective agency. She’ll deal with growing competition from a rival agency while also juggling her complicated relationship with Inspector William “The Duke” Wellington (Stuart Martin).

‘All Creatures Great and Small’ Season 3 premieres Jan. 8

Also premiering on Jan. 8 is All Creatures Great and Small Season 3. New episodes air at 9 p.m. ET through Feb. 19.

In the third season of the cozy drama, James (Nicholas Ralph), Siegfried (Samuel West), and Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) continue to deal with sick animals, eccentric farmers, courtship, and strict government mandates. There are also big personal changes in the air, as James and Helen (Rachel Shenton) prepare to tie the knot and start their new life together at Skeldale House.

‘Vienna Blood’ Season 3 premieres Jan. 8

Dr. Max Liebermann (Matthew Beard) and Detective Inspector Oskar Rheinhardt (Juergen Mauer) are back and ready to tackle a new batch of diabolical cases when Vienna Blood Season 3 premieres on Jan. 8 at 10 p.m. ET. New episodes air through Feb. 12.

In the third season of the show, which is set in 1900s Vienna, Max and Oskar are once again thrust into Viennese society’s dark underbelly as they unravel mysteries involving a luxury fashion house, the Chinese antiquities trade, and the budding film industry.

‘Call the Midwife’ Season 12 premieres March 19

A #CallTheMidwife Series 12 behind-scenes video exclusive: Welcome Sister Veronica! ❤️❤️❤️

There's a brand new nun at Nonnatus House… but no shire horses were injured in the making of this video ;-) ?

Call the Midwife Series 12. Begins 8pm New Year's Day on @BBCOne pic.twitter.com/M7jD2QUr82 — Call the Midwife (@CallTheMidwife1) December 28, 2022

Call the Midwife’s Christmas special set the stage for an exciting season 12, including Trixie (Helen George) and Matthew’s (Olly Rix) wedding and the introduction of a new nun at Nonnatus House. The new season begins Sunday, March 19, at 8 p.m. ET, with episodes airing through May 7.

‘Sanditon’ Season 3 premieres March 19

PBS viewers should prepare to say goodbye to Sanditon in 2023. Season 3 of the period drama premieres March 19 at 9 p.m. ET. The six new episodes will wrap up the stories of both Charlotte (Rose Williams) and Georgiana (Crystal Clarke), while also introducing some new characters. After two seasons of romantic disappointments, hopefully, a happy ending is in store for each woman.

‘Marie Antoinette’ premieres in March 2023

‘Marie Antoinette’ | Courtesy of © Caroline Dubois – Capa Drama / Banijay Studios France / Les Gens / Canal+

PBS offers a new take on the life of France’s most infamous queen in Marie Antoinette. When the teenage Marie (Emilia Schüle) arrives at Versailles to marry the Dauphin of France (Louis Cunningham) she discovers she must obey the numerous and complex rules of the French court. As the princess struggles to adjust, her mother, the Empress of Austria (Marthe Keller), pushes her to continue the Bourbon line and secure the alliance between France and Austria. But given Louis’s solitary nature, her mission turns out to be more complicated than expected.

Marie Antoinette premieres Sunday, March 19 at 10 p.m. ET. New episodes air through May 7.

‘Tom Jones’ airs in spring 2023

Finally, a new adaptation of Henry Fielding’s 1749 novel Tom Jones arrives on Masterpiece in the spring of 2023, though a specific premiere date has not been announced. The four-part series stars Solly McLeod as Tom, a young man who is love with a wealthy heiress named Sophia (Sophie Wilde). Hannah Waddingham plays the temptress Lady Bellaston. The rest of the cast includes James Fleet, Shirley Henderson, Alun Armstrong, and Pearl Mackie.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.