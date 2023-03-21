Pink Just Reignited Her Feud With Christina Aguilera After Ranking Her Music Videos

Pink burst onto the scene in early 2000 with the hit “There You Go.” And though her career has seen its share of ups and downs, the singer hasn’t ever diverged far from the spotlight. Now more than two decades into her music career, Pink continues to thrive. And in a recent retrospective of the singer’s music videos, a long-held feud between Pink and Christina Aguilera was unearthed.

Pink and Christina Aguilera didn’t get along on ‘Lady Marmalade’

Throughout her career, Pink has released countless hit singles. In addition to “There You Go,” some of her biggest hits include “Get the Party Started,” “So What,” “Raise Your Glass,” and “What About Us.” But one of her most popular songs is actually a collaboration with a trio of other chart-topping ladies: the 2001 cover of “Lady Marmalade” with Aguilera, Lil’ Kim, Mýa, and Pink.

Tied to the hit film Moulin Rouge, the song became a number-one hit and that year’s top-selling song. But Pink and Christina Aguilera reportedly didn’t get along during the song’s recording.

The disagreement apparently stemmed from which artist would sing each part of the song. And Pink even admitted the altercation nearly turned physical at one point, though Aguilera denies that part.

Pink recently alluded to some lingering animosity about the shoot

In a recent video for Buzzfeed UK, Pink ranked her music videos and instantly put “Lady Marmalade” toward the bottom of the list. Her reason? Shooting the music video wasn’t fun.

“I’m gonna put [“Lady Marmalade”] right down here at 12. It wasn’t very fun to make. I’m all about fun, and it was a lot of fuss. There were some personalities. Kim and Mýa were nice. I guess it is iconic, but I remember I kept crying because my skin didn’t like the makeup. It was just… There was some annoying things happening that day.”

Though she doesn’t get into any specifics, it’s pretty clear Pink is singling Aguilera out as the person who made the “Lady Marmalade” shoot less than the blast it should have been.

Which chart-topper is Pink’s favorite music video she’s made?

The current status of Pink and Christina Aguilera’s feud remains somewhat murky. Have the two pop stars put the past behind them, or are they still holding onto grudges? Fans might have to continue speculating about the truth behind all that. However, one thing Pink makes crystal clear in her chat with Buzzfeed UK is which music videos are her favorite of her career.

“‘Try’ might be my favorite video,” Pink told Buzzfeed UK. “Some of the stuff that we do in that video, not everybody can do that. I mean, look at that man. I am holding him up. That is a large male.” Released in 2012, “Try” was the second single on Pink’s sixth studio album, The Truth About Love.