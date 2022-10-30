Post Malone Survived an Emergency Plane Landing and a Car Accident Within 2 Weeks of Each Other: ‘God Must Be Trying to Kill Me’

Post Malone has had tremendous success in the music world. Naturally, he’s had to overcome some adversity along the way. In addition, the rapper — who reportedly has a net worth of $14 million — dealt with some wild close calls in 2018. Here’s how Post Malone faced a crisis in the air and on the road just mere weeks apart.

Post Malone is one of the most popular rappers working today

Although he began pursuing music in 2011, Post Malone didn’t realize his first studio album until 2016. Stoney ended up going multi-platinum and spawning hit singles like “White Iverson” and “Congratulations.”

But his sophomore album led Post Malone to even greater success. 2018’s Beerbongs & Bentleys was an even greater turning point for the rapper. That album features such inescapable tracks as “Rockstar,” “Psycho,” and “Better Now.”

His subsequent albums, Hollywood’s Bleeding and Twelve Carat Toothache, have also been successful. The former even features four top-10 singles in “Wow,” “Goodbyes,” “Circles,” and “Take What You Want.” But “Rockstar” served as Post Malone’s first number-one hit.

He won an MTV Video Music Award for Best Song for “Rockstar” just the night before boarding a plane that would run into a bit of trouble.

Post Malone once survived an emergency plane landing

As reported by ABC News, Post Malone was involved in an emergency landing in 2018. The rapper was aboard a jet among more than a dozen people. After spending five hours circling the area, the plane landed at New York Stewart International Airport.

The Gulfstream aircraft had departed Teterboro Airport with plans to arrive in London, where Post Malone was set to perform. But after the pilot realized the plane had two blown tires, he attempted to burn off some fuel before making as safe a landing as possible.

i landed guys. thank you for your prayers. can't believe how many people wished death on me on this website. fuck you. but not today — Post Malone (@PostMalone) August 21, 2018

Thankfully, no one was injured. Post Malone himself shared the news on Twitter, thanking fans for their prayers. He also expressed surprise at “how many people wished death on [him] on [Twitter].”

Post Malone faced a car collision just 2 weeks later

Although Post Malone is far from the only star to survive an emergency plane landing, he did find himself in a precarious situation soon thereafter.

Just two weeks after the Gulfstream jet he was on was forced to make an emergency landing, Post Malone’s Rolls Royce suffered major damage, according to the BBC, after colliding with another car and then hitting a fence.

Post Malone performs in 2018 | Simone Joyner/Getty Images

Thankfully, no one was serious injured, though Post Malone was understandably shaken. On Twitter, Post Malone lamented the proximity of these two events, proclaiming “god must hate me lol.”

Considering the success the rapper has enjoyed since, he might want to rethink his good fortune. However, t must have been overwhelming to have two vehicular incidents go awry so close together.

god must hate me lol — Post Malone (@PostMalone) September 7, 2018

RELATED: Post Malone on Costco: ‘It’s Like Grown-Up Heaven’