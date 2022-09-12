Primetime Emmys 2022: RuPaul’s Drag Race ‘It’s Chocolate’ Horn Legacy

RuPaul’s Drag Race makes another big comeback to the Primetime Emmys 2022. The reality television competition show still contains the gag-worthy drag that fans return for, but keeps the format feeling fresh from one season to the next. RuPaul’s Drag Race also introduced the “it’s chocolate” horn in season 14, which fans and editors appear to love equally.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ loves its shady sound effects

Reality television requires the right editing to ensure that its storylines are captivating and stir conversation among its audience. RuPaul’s Drag Race puts extreme emphasis on these moments with a wide variety of sound effects. The “shady rattlesnake” sound effect is one of the most common uses of this, but there are plenty of other sound tricks used to enhance the viewing experience.

Perhaps you also noticed sound effects that play during lip-syncs to emphasize when a queen does a surprise stunt that you should be aware of. The show became increasingly self-aware with instances such as season 12’s Jan repeatedly smacking the “shade button” to get repeated uses to go in later in the production process.

However, nothing could compare to the supremacy of how RuPaul’s Drag Race introduced the “it’s chocolate” horn.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 14 introduced the ‘it’s chocolate’ horn, and fans can’t get enough of it

For the first time in RuPaul’s Drag Race history, queens had an opportunity to remain on the show after their lip-sync elimination. Each contestant had an opportunity to select a chocolate candy bar toward the beginning of the season. After a queen loses their bottom two lip-sync, they open their candy bar on stage, and if they reveal a golden bar, they remain on the show. However, if it’s only a chocolate bar, then they must sashay away.

Fans watched as host RuPaul eliminated one queen at a slow rate over the course of a long season. Tense music played as they unwrapped their candy bar, only to reveal the brown-colored candy. June Jambalaya was the first RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 to sashay away and say “it’s chocolate,” instantly becoming a social media sensation. A sad horn sound effect played over each queen’s chocolate bar reveal, which fans instantly wanted to hear more of.

Season 14 finalist Bosco ultimately unwrapped the golden candy bar, earning another shot at the competition. They would make it all of the way to the finale, but fellow contestant Willow Pill would take the crown after lip-syncing for the win against Lady Camden.

RuPaul’s Drag Race heard the loud viral obsession with the “it’s chocolate” horn sound effect. As a result, it carried over into other seasons, even though they don’t include the candy bar twist. RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Season 2 took advantage of it over the course of the season.

Additionally, notable queens from previous seasons, including season 8 winner Bob the Drag Queen, absolutely loved this viral moment.

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ earned 9 nominations at the Primetime Emmys 2022

RuPaul’s Drag Race made a big splash at the Primetime Emmys 2022 with a staggering nine nominations. The nominations include reality television’s Outstanding Host, Production Design, Competition Program, Casting, Directing, Picture Editing, Sound Mixing, Cinematography, and Short Form content.

The show’s fans love how it earned praise for its sound mixing, jokingly adding that the RuPaul’s Drag Race “it’s chocolate” horn earned it additional attention. However, it’s worth adding that sound mixing is all about matching the audio levels of each element, including dialogue and music.

RuPaul’s Drag Race is showing no signs of slowing down. World of Wonder officially announced season 15 of the popular reality television competition show on Nov. 4, 2021.

