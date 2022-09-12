Primetime Emmys 2022: Who Will Win Outstanding Competition Series?

Tonight, Sept. 12, is every television lover’s favorite night — the Primetime Emmy Awards. There are numerous awards handed out to various shows, including the world of reality television. Six reality competition series are nominated for Outstanding Competition Program at the 2022 Emmys, and we think we know which show will take home the win.

Which programs are nominated for Outstanding Competition Series at the 2022 Emmys?

The five shows nominated for Outstanding Competition Series at the 2021 Emmys are once again nominated in 2022. But one more program made the cut this year — Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

The nominations for Outstanding Competition Series are:

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14

The Amazing Race Season 33

Nailed It! Season 6

Top Chef Season 19

The Voice Season 21

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls Season 1

The winner of Outstanding Competition Series will be announced during the Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 tonight, Sept 12.

Why ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ will likely win at the 2022 Emmys

Based on analysis and looking at the history of the Outstanding Competition Series category, this award is RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s to lose.

RuPaul’s Drag Race has won Outstanding Competition Series at the Primetime Emmys for four straight years starting in 2018. It has been up against similar competitors every year, and the series always wins. So it stands to reason that RuPaul’s Drag Race will win its fifth Outstanding Competition Series award at the 2022 Emmys.

Unlike other categories, Outstanding Competition Series has a reputation for being predictable. Only four shows have won the award since its creation in 2003, including The Amazing Race, Top Chef, The Voice, and RuPaul’s Drag Race. So viewers shouldn’t be surprised at the outcome of the award at the 2022 Emmys.

‘The Amazing Race’ could pull out a surprise win

Although RuPaul’s Drag Race is the favorite to win Outstanding Competition Series at the 2022 Emmys, The Amazing Race has a chance to make a comeback. The category usually is predictable, but anything could happen on TV’s biggest night.

The Amazing Race has won this Emmy 10 times since 2003. Its last victory was in 2014 for seasons 23 and 24, and after that year, The Voice and RuPaul’s Drag Race dominated.

However, The Amazing Race Season 33 was special because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The producers, host Phil Keoghan, and teams started filming the season in early 2020 and had to stop production after the third leg because of concern about COVID-19. The race was paused for more than a year before CBS deemed it was safe to return in late 2021.

Perhaps the show’s persistence during a pandemic and its inspiration could sway Emmy voters to award The Amazing Race with Outstanding Competition Series in 2022.

The Primetime Emmy Awards 2022 premieres tonight, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Peacock will also be streaming the event.

