Prince Andrew Is Flat Out Refusing to Obey King Charles’ Request that He Leave His $37M Home, Despite Prince William Wanting to Move In

Despite his older brother’s demands, Prince Andrew is refusing to vacate his multi-million dollar home. According to reports, King Charles asked the disgraced prince to leave his luxurious property, but Andrew remains steadfast in his refusal.

Inside sources say that Prince William may be poised to swoop in and take over the lavish estate once Andrew is out. This latest chapter in the ongoing saga of the royal family is sure to raise more questions about Andrew’s future.

Prince Andrew and King Charles | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

King Charles is unhappy with Prince Andrew’s refusal to vacate his $37 million home

Andrew took a step back from his royal duties after a sexual abuse scandal came to light a few years back. Although Andrew has mostly stayed out of the public eye, Charles has reportedly asked him to vacate his home.

Despite the request, Andrew has flat-out refused to obey His Majesty. Insiders told Express that Charles is “tired and furious” with the Duke of York over the issue.

“It has turned into a real battle which he never expected, and it’s left him tired and infuriated,” the insider dished. “Relations between the King and his brother have never been this bad.”

Andrew has lived at the Royal Lodge in Windsor for many years. But in light of the scandal, Charles has asked him to relocate to Frogmore Cottage. As royal watchers are away, this is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s former home.

The Royal Lodge is currently valued at $37 million. Andrew currently lives at the home with his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, whom he divorced in 1996.

Prince William wants to move into this disgraced royal’s home

A source close to the situation noted that Andrew refuses to leave his home because it would be a major hit to his image. Andrew views the house as an emblem of high-ranking nobility.

The insider added that William wants to move into the Royal Lodge once Andrew is out. The only issue is that Prince Andrew is dragging his feet and refusing to move.

“But William, who is the heir to the throne, has his eye on it,” the source shared.

Now that William is next in line to the throne, it makes sense for him to get an upgrade to his living arrangement. Additionally, his current home is much smaller than the Royal Lodge and would be a better fit for his family.

The news of Andrew’s refusal comes after he made a surprise appearance at the Easter Sunday service. In a rare public showing, Andrew joined Charles and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, for the ceremony.

A new poll reveals what the public thinks about Prince Andrew’s refusal

In light of all the drama surrounding Andrew, royal watchers have been pretty vocal about the situation. And a new poll suggests that most of the public believes Andrew needs to move out.

According to Express, the poll found that 84 percent of royal watchers think Andrew should obey Charles and vacate the Royal Lodge. Although the public is clearly against him, it doesn’t sound like Andrew is going to move anytime soon.

In response to the poll’s staggering numbers, fans were quick to criticize Andrew for wanting to stay. One person wrote that it was clearly “time to downsize,” while another noted, “I don’t think it’s necessary to live in such a large estate on his own.”

Sources also claim that Andrew was told to move out by this coming summer. His daughter, Princess Eugenie, was even tasked with helping him move personal items to the new home.

Andrew has lived in the house for over 20 years. In 2003, Andrew extended his lease for 75 years and has spent personal funds for upgrades.