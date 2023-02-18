Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s Sweet Nickname for Prince Louis

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have an adorable nickname for their little brother, the “rebellious” Prince Louis.

The littlest prince in the Wales’ house has developed a big personality, and it’s different than either of his siblings. But insiders say George and Charlotte adopted their sweet label for Louis when he was still just a baby, and so far, it’s stuck.

(l-r) Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, and Prince George | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images



Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s nickname for Prince Louis

According to Reader’s Digest, though Louis’ full title is His Royal Highness Prince Louis Arthur Charles of Wales, George and Charlotte call him “Lou Lou” in private. Sources say they’ve used the name since the little prince was a baby.

Of course, Louis isn’t the only one with a nickname. George earned a couple from classmates, like “PG,” for Prince George, which also inspired another, “Tips,” referencing a famous tea brand called PG Tips. And Charlotte reportedly goes by “Lottie” instead of “Charlie,” a more common way of shortening. Supposedly, this way helps prevent confusion with her grandfather King Charles.

Prince Louis loves to have fun!

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis | Chris Jackson/WPA Pool/Getty Images

As the youngest of the family, Louis already has a reputation for cheekier antics than his brother and sister. Some observers argued that Louis was misbehaving during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, but former Norland nanny Sarah Carpenter disagreed.

“That’s so sad, that people would be negative about it, because actually, if anything, it’s reassuring that [Kate Middleton] is clearly parenting perfectly, and making that little boy feel so comfortable that he can behave like that,” Carpenter said on A Right Royal Podcast (per Hello Magazine).

“… That’s what you’d rather see, than a child who doesn’t feel comfortable in a situation, you know, Louis, and Charlotte and George, on that particular public event, were clearly so comfortable and so happy. I thought it was just lovely to see what lovely children they look like they are.”

Prince George is a protective older brother to Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Royal sources told Us Weekly that George takes his role as the future king seriously, but he’s still a vigilant big brother to Charlotte and Louis. One insider said, “He’s very protective of his younger siblings and goes out of his way to help his mother with the household chores, especially when it earns him extra time on electronics!”

That insider said George is a “well-grounded down-to-earth little boy” who works hard in school and loves sports. According to a second source, “His confidence has grown leaps and bounds over the last couple of years.”

“He is assertive, self-assured and knows what he wants, and doesn’t hold back on speaking his mind. His personality is really starting to shine,” they added.

All the responsible nature aside, the oldest sibling reportedly loves pulling a good prank on his littles!

Princess Charlotte is a watchful sister to Prince George and Prince Louis

George might be protective, but Queen Elizabeth noticed Charlotte had a habit of looking out for her older brother. During a royal engagement, the monarch asked a young well-wisher if she helped look after her younger sister, and the mother said it was the other way around.

“It’s like that with Charlotte and George,” Queen Elizabeth shared (per Express.co.uk).

Royal watchers have caught Charlotte giving her brothers cues while attending royal events, like at the queen’s funeral. On the occasions she’s caught them stepping out of line, she’s been seen giving them a nudge or some other cue to help remind them to snap back in place.