Prince Harry Disagrees With Princess Diana’s ‘Three People’ in Marriage Quote: Math ‘Was Off’

| More Articles: Celebrity
Published on
February 3, 2023
Published on
February 3, 2023

Prince Harry doesn’t agree with Princess Diana’s famous quote about there being three people in her marriage. In his deeply personal memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex revealed he felt his late mother’s math “was off” when she alluded to King Charles III’s relationship with Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles

Prince Harry says Princess Diana left him and Prince William ‘out of the equation’ with ‘crowded’ marriage quote 

Prince Harry, who said Princess Diana's math 'was off' about three people in marriage comment, stands with Princess Diana, Prince William, and King Charles
Princess Diana, Prince Harry, Prince William, and King Charles | Tom Wargacki/WireImage

“My mother legendarily said there were three people in her marriage. But her maths was off. She left Willy [Prince William] and me out of the equation,” Harry wrote in Spare (via UsWeekly).

In 1995, two years before her death, Diana sat down for what’s since become a controversial interview. “Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded,” she said in reference to the king and Camilla. 

At the time, Diana had been separated from King Charles since 1992 before officially divorcing in 1996. 

“We didn’t understand what was going on with her and Pa, certainly, but we intuited enough,” Harry explained. “We sensed the presence of the Other Woman, because we suffered the downstream effects.” 

The math ‘swung hard’ in King Charles III’s ‘favor’ after Princess Diana’s death, according to Prince Harry

Prince Harry, who said in 'Spare' he disagrees with Princess Diana's three people in marriage quote, stands with Meghan Markle, King Charles, and Camilla Parker Bowles
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, King Charles, and Camilla Parker Bowles | Isabel Infantes/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Harry continued, reflecting on how he and his older brother, the now-Prince of Wales, both picked up on different things concerning the “Other Woman.” 

“Willy long harbored suspicions about the Other Woman, which confused him, tormented him, and when those suspicions were confirmed he felt tremendous guilt for having done nothing, said nothing, sooner,” Harry wrote. 

Meanwhile, Harry claimed he’d been “too young” to “have suspicions.” However, he did notice a change. “I couldn’t help but feel the lack of stability, the lack of warmth and love, in our home,” he said. 

Following Diana’s death in August 1997 when William and Harry were 15 and 12 respectively, the Duke of Sussex said the math “swung hard in Pa’s favor.” 

“He was free to see the Other Woman, openly, as often as he liked. But seeing wasn’t sufficient. Pa wanted to be public about it. He wanted to be aboveboard. And the first step towards that aim was to bring ‘the boys’ into the fold,” he explained. 

William and Harry later met Camilla one-on-one. King Charles and Camilla went on to marry in 2005, a move Harry revealed he and his brother didn’t initially support.  

Prince Harry doesn’t think the Prince William rift would’ve happened if Princess Diana were still alive 

Related
Prince William and Kate Middleton Don’t Need to Manage Princess Charlotte’s ‘Spare’ Role Because They’ve Had It ‘Worked out’ for Years

Prince William and Kate Middleton Don’t Need to Manage Princess Charlotte’s ‘Spare’ Role Because They’ve Had It ‘Worked out’ for Years

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have an ‘Added Incentive’ to Attend the Coronation That Has Nothing to Do With the Rift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have an ‘Added Incentive’ to Attend the Coronation That Has Nothing to Do With the Rift

Royal Family May Have Tense Reconciliation With Harry and Meghan Before Coronation

Royal Family May Have Tense Reconciliation With Harry and Meghan Before Coronation

Prince Harry Recalls Kate Middleton Not Laughing at Meghan Markle’s Trooping the Colour Joke

Prince Harry Recalls Kate Middleton Not Laughing at Meghan Markle’s Trooping the Colour Joke

During a round of interviews promoting his memoir, which hit shelves on Jan. 10, Harry revealed his mother probably would’ve had a major impact on where he stands with William today. 

“If your mother were still alive, do you ever think about how she might handle this moment?,” Stephen Colbert asked Harry on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

“We wouldn’t have got to this moment,” Harry replied. “It’s impossible to say where we would be now, where those relationships would be now, but there is no way that the distance between my brother and I would be the same.”