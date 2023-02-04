Prince Harry Disagrees With Princess Diana’s ‘Three People’ in Marriage Quote: Math ‘Was Off’

Prince Harry doesn’t agree with Princess Diana’s famous quote about there being three people in her marriage. In his deeply personal memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex revealed he felt his late mother’s math “was off” when she alluded to King Charles III’s relationship with Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles.

Prince Harry says Princess Diana left him and Prince William ‘out of the equation’ with ‘crowded’ marriage quote

Princess Diana, Prince Harry, Prince William, and King Charles | Tom Wargacki/WireImage

“My mother legendarily said there were three people in her marriage. But her maths was off. She left Willy [Prince William] and me out of the equation,” Harry wrote in Spare (via UsWeekly).

In 1995, two years before her death, Diana sat down for what’s since become a controversial interview. “Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded,” she said in reference to the king and Camilla.

At the time, Diana had been separated from King Charles since 1992 before officially divorcing in 1996.

“We didn’t understand what was going on with her and Pa, certainly, but we intuited enough,” Harry explained. “We sensed the presence of the Other Woman, because we suffered the downstream effects.”

The math ‘swung hard’ in King Charles III’s ‘favor’ after Princess Diana’s death, according to Prince Harry

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, King Charles, and Camilla Parker Bowles | Isabel Infantes/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Harry continued, reflecting on how he and his older brother, the now-Prince of Wales, both picked up on different things concerning the “Other Woman.”

“Willy long harbored suspicions about the Other Woman, which confused him, tormented him, and when those suspicions were confirmed he felt tremendous guilt for having done nothing, said nothing, sooner,” Harry wrote.

Meanwhile, Harry claimed he’d been “too young” to “have suspicions.” However, he did notice a change. “I couldn’t help but feel the lack of stability, the lack of warmth and love, in our home,” he said.

Following Diana’s death in August 1997 when William and Harry were 15 and 12 respectively, the Duke of Sussex said the math “swung hard in Pa’s favor.”

“He was free to see the Other Woman, openly, as often as he liked. But seeing wasn’t sufficient. Pa wanted to be public about it. He wanted to be aboveboard. And the first step towards that aim was to bring ‘the boys’ into the fold,” he explained.

William and Harry later met Camilla one-on-one. King Charles and Camilla went on to marry in 2005, a move Harry revealed he and his brother didn’t initially support.

Prince Harry doesn’t think the Prince William rift would’ve happened if Princess Diana were still alive

During a round of interviews promoting his memoir, which hit shelves on Jan. 10, Harry revealed his mother probably would’ve had a major impact on where he stands with William today.

“If your mother were still alive, do you ever think about how she might handle this moment?,” Stephen Colbert asked Harry on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“We wouldn’t have got to this moment,” Harry replied. “It’s impossible to say where we would be now, where those relationships would be now, but there is no way that the distance between my brother and I would be the same.”