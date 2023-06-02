Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are Reportedly ‘Stronger Than Ever’ Despite Not Publicly Addressing Their Wedding Anniversary

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might not have publicly addressed their fifth wedding anniversary, but royal experts still think the two are going strong. Harry and Meghan have been together since 2016, and they wed in 2018; this past May marked five years of marriage for the former senior royals.

It’s certainly been five years of ups and downs, but the two have made it work. They left the royal family, have become involved in numerous lawsuits, have welcomed two adorable little kids, and have settled into a new life in the United States — more adventure than some couples see in a lifetime. And one royal commentator thinks it has only made the couple stronger.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day in 2018 | Aaron Chown/AFP/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle didn’t acknowledge their fifth wedding anniversary

Is there ever a celebrity lifestyle that doesn’t come with constant rumors? Harry and Meghan have been at the center of royal drama since the two began dating in 2016, but now, people have come for their marriage. The couple didn’t publicly address their fifth wedding anniversary — a number some would say is a big deal — and it’s led to speculation that there is trouble in paradise. That, coupled with other instances, such as Meghan being spotted without her engagement ring and the duchess dodging a kiss from her husband while the two watched a basketball game in late April. Of course, all of those events likely have a light-hearted explanation, and the rumors are nothing more than just that: rumors.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle introducing their son, Prince Archie, in 2019 | Dominic Lipinski/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to be ‘stronger than ever’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have certainly had no shortage of entertainment during their five-year marriage, but one royal expert only seems to think it’s brought the couple closer than ever.

Darren Stanton told Express that everything Harry and Meghan have gone through has made them “stronger” as a couple. “When we take a look at the changes in Harry and Meghan’s lives since the beginning of their relationship, Meghan has become a global figure and one of the most recognizable people in the world,” Stanton said. “While this may have caused issues for other couples, Harry and Meghan appear to be stronger than ever.”

Stanton went on to note that the couple’s ability to overcome obstacles has created a stronger connection. “The fact they have managed to overcome certain challenges and show genuine emotion proves they are clearly meant to be. I definitely believe they are in it for the long haul. I do think they will last the course of time.”

Harry and Meghan’s United States lifestyle hasn’t been quite as peaceful as they might have thought. The couple recently attended an awards ceremony in New York, which was followed by a nearly two-hour paparazzi chase. Plus, the two are constantly photographed while trying to enjoy nights out in Los Angeles. The post-royal adventure has certainly come with challenges, but it doesn’t seem like anything the two can’t handle. Time will tell if they wind up loving it here as much as they thought they would.