Prince Harry Said the Royal Family Would Probably Still Be ‘Fairly Dysfunctional’ Without British Press ‘Dragons’ Amid ‘Game of Thrones’ Comparison

TL;DR:

Prince Harry spoke with Anderson Cooper for a 60 Minutes interview that aired on Jan. 8.

In it, Anderson Cooper compared the royal family “dynamic” to Game of Thrones.

Prince Harry said the royal family would probably be “fairly dysfunctional” without the “dragons” of the British press.

Later during the interview, Prince Harry shared he’s not on speaking terms with King Charles III and Prince William.

Prince Harry | CBS via Getty Images

Game of Thrones, royal family edition? In Prince Harry’s 60 Minutes interview ahead of Spare’s release, journalist Anderson Cooper remarked on a possible Game of Thrones comparison painted by the Duke of Sussex’s description of life in the royal family. Ahead, what Harry had to say about Game of Thrones, the royal family, and the British press “dragons.”

Prince Harry ’60 Minutes’: Anderson Cooper said it might be difficult to picture royal family ‘dynamic’ not unlike ‘Game of Thrones’

Harry spoke with journalist Anderson Cooper in a pre-recorded 60 Minutes interview that aired on Jan. 8. In it, the CNN anchor suggested the “dynamic” in the royal family may not be far off from Game of Thrones.

“It’s hard, I think, for anybody to imagine a family dynamic that is so Game of Thrones without dragons,” Cooper said (via CBS News).

The comment came after a discussion on Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to address their issues with the royal family publicly.

“Meghan and I have continued to say that we will openly apologize for anything that we did wrong, but every time we ask that question, no one’s telling us the specifics or anything,” Harry said. “There needs to be a constructive conversation, one that can happen in private that doesn’t get leaked.”

“I assume they would say ‘Well, how can we trust you? How do we know that you’re not gonna reveal whatever conversations we have in an interview somewhere?’” Cooper answered.

“This all started with them briefing daily against my wife with lies to the point of where my wife and I had to run away from our count—my country,” Harry replied.

The royal family would likely still be ‘fairly dysfunctional’ without ‘dragons’ in the British press, Prince Harry said

Harry replied to Cooper’s observation, saying although he’s never seen the series, “there’s definitely dragons.”

“And that’s, again, the third party, which is the British press,” he said. “So, ultimately, without the British press as part of this, we would probably still be a fairly dysfunctional family, like a lot are.”

“But at the heart of it, there is a family, without question,” he added. “And I really look forward to having that family element back. I look forward to having a relationship with my brother. I look forward to having a relationship with my father and other members of my family.”

Prince Harry ’60 Minutes’ interview: Harry’snot currently on speaking terms with William or King Charles

Later in Harry’s 60 Minutes interview, Cooper asked the 38-year-old if he’s currently on speaking terms with his brother and father.

“Do you speak to William now? Do you text?” Cooper asked to which Harry replied, “Uh, currently, no. But I look forward to—I look forward to us being able to find peace.” When Cooper pressed on exactly how long it had been since he and Prince William last spoke, Harry replied, “A while.”

Harry gave a similar response when the CNN anchor asked about his father, King Charles III.

“We aren’t —we haven’t spoken for quite a while. No, not recently,” he said.

Spare hits shelves, in full, on Jan. 10.