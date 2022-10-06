Prince Harry Sent a ‘Heartbreaking’ 2-Word Message to Prince William in 2019 — Book

TL;DR:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appeared in a 2019 TV documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

After seeing the documentary, Prince William asked Prince Harry if he could come and see him, according to Valentine Low’s new Courtiers book.

Initially “in favor,” Prince Harry ultimately told Prince William, “don’t come,” fearing a leak to the press.



Prince Harry had a brief but “heartbreaking” message for Prince William in 2019, according to a new book. In Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, author and journalist Valentine Low explains the circumstances surrounding the Duke of Sussex’s message, a time when he and Meghan Markle were in a “fragile place” following a TV interview.

Long before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah, the couple appeared in another eye-opening on-camera conversation. They spoke with journalist Tom Bradby for ITV’s Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

Filmed during a 10-day tour of South Africa, Malawi, Angola, and Botswana, Harry and Meghan spoke with Bradby separately.

Harry addressed rumors of a royal family feud or rift for the first time. He remarked he and William were “on different paths,” telling Bradby they have “good days” and “bad days.”

Meghan admitted the intense, and often racist, media scrutiny had taken a toll. She said she wasn’t OK before thanking Bradby for asking because not many people had.

When the documentary aired a few weeks after Harry and Meghan’s tour had concluded in early October 2019, William, according to Courtiers, wanted to see his brother.

“A palace source told the BBC of household fears the Sussexes were in a ‘fragile place’, with Prince William hoping they were ‘all right’. The day after the documentary aired, William WhatsApped his brother to ask if he could come and see him,” he wrote per Newsweek.

He continued, saying Harry and Meghan went “into a spin” over what to do. “Initially, Harry was in favor,” he said.

Low continued. Harry, he wrote, spoke to William and “asked him who he would tell.”

“William explained that he would have to clear his schedule, which would mean telling his private secretary,” he continued.

Then came Harry’s two-word reply. “Harry said: don’t come,” Low wrote. “He was so concerned that William’s team would leak the visit to the press that he would rather not see his brother than risk it getting into the papers.”

“To everyone who knew what was going on, this was heartbreaking,” the author concluded.

The brothers put on a united front after Queen Elizabeth's death

William and Harry reunited in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Sept. 8. Two days after their grandmother died, the brothers made a rare appearance together.

They and their respective wives, Kate Middleton and Meghan, viewed tributes outside Windsor Castle. William received praise for inviting Harry and Meghan. In the days leading up to the queen’s Sept. 19 funeral, the former “Fab Four” were seen again at various events.

However, Harry and William didn’t appear to have much interaction at the state funeral or committal service.

