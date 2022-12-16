Prince Harry Showed ‘Anger’ Over ‘Tense’ Meeting With Prince William in Netflix Documentary, Says Body Language Expert 

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released the final episodes of their Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, and a body language expert said the Duke of Sussex showed “anger” and frustration” while describing a meeting with Prince William. Here’s what the expert said after analyzing Harry’s discussion of his “tense” meeting about leaving the royal family.

Prince William and Prince Harry | Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images

Prince Harry opened up about his ‘really hard’ meeting with Prince William in his Netflix documentary ‘Harry & Meghan’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to the US and stepped back from their royal duties in 2020. The Duke of Sussex told Oprah that while the “UK is [his] home,” he had to leave due to a “lack of support and lack of understanding” from the royal family (per Marie Claire). For years, there have been rumors that Harry’s relationship with Meghan was a source of tension with his older brother, Prince William.

In the final episodes of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan, Prince Harry opened up about an uncomfortable meeting with the royal family about his decision to leave. Prince William, Queen Elizabeth, and King Charles (who was Prince Charles at the time) were all in attendance.

“It was terrifying to have my brother scream and shout at me and my father say things that just simply weren’t true, and my grandmother, you know, quietly sit there and sort of take it all in,” Harry said. “But you have to understand, from the family’s perspective, especially from hers, there are ways of doing things, and her ultimate sort of mission, goal, slash responsibility is the institution.”

He added, “I think from their perspective they had to believe that it was more about us, and maybe the issues that we had, as opposed to their partner, the media, and themselves and that relationship that was causing so much pain for us. They saw what they wanted to see.”

The Duke of Sussex also said the meeting was “really hard” and ended “without any solidified action plan.”

A body language expert said Prince Harry showed ‘frustration and anger’ about his ‘tense’ meeting with Prince William

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, former Derbyshire police officer and body language analyst Darren Stanton shared what he observed in the final episodes of Harry & Meghan. He said the Duke of Sussex showed “frustration and anger” over his “tense” meeting with Prince William.

“At one point in the documentary, Harry is seen speaking about a tense meeting with William, Charles, and the Queen. Harry flashed an apparent expression of anger,” said the expert. “It’s clear he still holds a lot of frustration and anger when he thinks back to the situation. He then rubbed his right hand on his knee, which is a self-reassurance gesture, before going on to speak about the queen. His eyes were immediately drawn down and his posture shifted from an emotion of anger into sadness.”

The body language expert said the Duke of Sussex ‘wanted to remain loyal’ to the royal family

Although Prince Harry defended Meghan Markle throughout the Netflix documentary, the body language expert said it was “clear” that the Duke of Sussex also wanted to “remain loyal” to the royal family.

“Overall, Harry showed a combination of stress and anger in the clip,” said Stanton. “It’s clear he wanted to leave his royal duties, but also wanted to remain loyal to the Queen and to his father.”

The expert added that Harry appeared to struggle with the “stress” of the situation. “He was being pulled into directions and trying to do his best for his family,” he said. “From his face, Harry is not a man that can hide stress or worry very well. I believe he has been deeply affected by the whole situation.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.