Prince Harry’s Documentary Makes it ‘Unlikely’ That He Will Ever ‘Repair His Relationship’ With Prince William, Insider Says

With the release of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docuseries, some of Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s implications about the royal family have been publicized. And at least one royal source thinks Harry’s brotherly relationship with Prince William is now beyond hope for repair.

One insider dished that Harry privately wished his openness could help William understand why the couple left royal life behind. However, other observers noted that it’s now “unlikely” the future king will ever want to mend fences with his brother.

‘Harry & Meghan’ delights Prince Harry, source says

An insider that allegedly knew Princess Diana told The Mirror that Harry doesn’t regret the release of Harry & Meghan. More specifically, they said, “Harry is delighted …”

“Harry and Meghan hope family members and courtiers will watch or, more importantly, listen to their comments,” that source dished. “But they know nothing they speak about will be addressed in public.”

Prince William may never want to repair relations with Prince Harry, according to insiders

Some insiders claimed that the docuseries could effectively end any remaining bond between the brothers. “All relationships are built on trust, but for members of the royal family, who live their life in the spotlight, doubly so,” an alleged friend of William told The Daily Mail.

“[Prince William] is a very private man, and what Harry is doing is the anathema of everything he believes,” they went on. “On that alone, many believe it is unlikely he will ever be able to repair his relationship with them.”

Another source told The Daily Beast, “The relationship between the brothers is over, and it doesn’t make a great deal of difference what is in the films released this week. The general feeling is that it won’t be anything they haven’t said before.”

Some observers have guessed that Harry won’t ever receive a pardon from his brother after leaving his duties. According to that Daily Beast insider, William will also “never forgive Harry for selling out his and Kate’s secrets.”

They explained, “Harry knows, more than anyone, how much their privacy means to William and Kate because he felt the same. It was one of the things that drew them together. It’s just sickening to [William] that Harry, who knows exactly how distressing it will be to him, is now selling them out to the media.”

“William and Kate don’t deserve this,” that source added. “It’s incredibly sad.”

Royal commentator thinks King Charles could choose the ‘nuclear option’ for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams predicted King Charles III might choose the “nuclear option” and disinvite Harry and Meghan to his coronation depending on future revelations (Express.co.uk).

Fitzwilliams explained, “The palace cannot respond point by point,” and added, “A statement even in extremis would mean little.”

“Whether it indicts members of the royal family individually is the big question,” Fitzwilliams pointed out. He was referencing potential revelations in the remaining episodes of the couple’s docuseries and Harry’s upcoming memoir. “If so, what, one wonders, could they do in response as this will go worldwide and be very damaging.”

Fitzwilliams declared, “Not inviting them to the coronation and cutting off all contact is a nuclear option but the only real one if the coming episodes and Harry’s memoir go beyond the pale!”