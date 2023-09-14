A young fan came up to Prince Harry at the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany, on Sept. 10, 2023, and he had a telling reaction, according to an expert.

The Invictus Games are here, and Prince Harry is “in his element,” according to a body language expert. But, not when he’s taking the stage or meeting dignitaries in Düsseldorf, Germany. Rather, when he’s meeting children at the games.

Harry’s face lit ‘up’ when he met a child at the Invictus Games, showing his ‘experienced dad’ side

Prince Harry | Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images

On Sept. 10, 2023, day two of the games, which he founded in 2014, Harry met a young boy while watching the wheelchair rugby Canada vs. New Zealand match. Sitting courtside with Nigeria’s Minister of Defense, the young fan walked up to Harry.

“This is such a sweet moment as we can see Harry’s face light up as the small child is brought over to chat, holding [their] cap over [their] face in a gesture of shyness,” Judi James, a body language expert, told The Mirror.

Not quite like the viral 2017 Invictus Games moment where a toddler stole Harry’s popcorn, but still sweet. “Harry is clearly so much in his element here,” James continued, noting how “his body language state changes in an instant.”

“He looks so at ease chatting playfully like the experienced dad that he is,” James added, referring to Harry and Meghan Markle’s two children, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2.

Harry’s Invictus Games interaction showed the ‘DNA he inherited’ from Princess Diana

The simple interaction, which included smiles and laughs, demonstrated Harry’s likeness to his late mother, Princess Diana, who died 26 years ago on Aug. 31, 2023.

“It’s in glimpses like this that we can see the DNA he inherited from his mother, Diana,” James said. “That very easygoing and natural, empathetic way of dealing with people, especially small children.”

“Where Diana used signals of sympathy and affection,” her youngest son, per the expert, connects with children in other ways. “Harry bonds via signals of humor and kindness,” she said. “But they share the instant reaction of bending fully to give small children their undivided attention.”

Harry displayed more ‘grownup’ body language at the Invictus Games before his ‘experienced dad’ moment

Prior to putting his “experienced dad” side on display, Harry showed himself to be more mature at the opening ceremony of the games. On Sept. 9, 2023, Harry took the stage, addressing Invictus Games veterans and their families.

Between shouting out his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, and praising the competitors for their service, Harry didn’t showboat, which James noted as a change in the soon-to-be 39-year-old.

“Despite the cheer, chants, and standing ovation, Harry’s body language behavior made him look more mature, more grownup, less of a celebrity, and more low-key,” the expert said. “There was no playing to the crowd or showboating.”

The Invictus Games end on Sept. 16, 2023, one day after Harry turns 39. Next up, the games are headed to Canada, with Whistler, British Columbia, hosting in 2025.

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.