Prince Harry’s ‘Strong’ Hand Signal While Discussing Charles and William Sent a ‘Cutting’ Message

An expert says Prince Harry sent a message with a “strong” hand gesture in a Spare interview while talking about Prince William, King Charles III, and his family. Ahead, the Duke of Sussex’s movements that seemingly contradicted his words. Plus, when the 38-year-old said he last spoke to his father and brother.

The words coming out of Harry’s mouth didn’t quite add up to his movements, according to body language expert Adrianne Carter. Particularly during a certain clip from his ITV interview that aired in the U.K. ahead of Spare’s release on Jan. 10.

“I love my father, I love my brother, I love my family, I always do,” Harry told interviewer Tom Bradby. “Nothing of what I’ve done in this book, or otherwise, has ever been with the intention to harm them or hurt them.”

“He said ‘I love my family’ and a slight shoulder shrug — one side only,” Carter said (via Talk TV). “When someone does that, they do that position because they have no real confidence in what they’ve just said.”

Body language expert calls Prince Harry’s ‘flat palm gesture’ a ‘strong’ and ‘dominant’ way of saying it’s ‘the end’

Carter continued, examining Harry’s “flat palm gesture” as he discussed royals cozying up to tabloids and tearing down relatives in the process.

“The moment that rehabilitation comes at the detriment of others — me, other members of my family — that’s where I draw the line,” he said.

“The flat palm gesture we see Harry do there, it tells us he feels there is no argument,” the expert said. “It’s a strong gesture, a dominant gesture. It means it will be the end,” she added describing it as a “cutting gesture.”

Another hand gesture from Harry that caught Carter’s attention came when the father of two emphasized a point with his hands.

“Those certain members have decided to get into bed with the devil, to rehabilitate their image,” Harry said. If you need to do that, choose to do that, or want to do that. Well, that is a choice.”

“When Harry says, ‘When you choose to do that,’ he does a pushing away gesture with his hand, his left hand, and that tells us he is pushing them away,” Carter said. “If they keep leaking to the press and keep telling stories to the press about him, they will be pushed away, and they’ve already been pushed away. He told us with his gesture.”

The expert also added although Harry’s body language may have seemingly contradicted his words, he appeared to be “telling the truth as he sees it.”

“He’s not denying reality, for himself,” Carter said. “But whether it matches other people’s reality is the difference.”

Prince Harry hasn’t spoken to King Charles or Prince William in ‘a while’

In another interview around the time of Spare’s release, Harry confessed it’s been some time since he’s talked to his father and brother.

“Do you speak to William now? Do you text?” Anderson Cooper asked Harry in a Jan. 8 episode of 60 Minutes (via CBS News). “Uh, currently, no. But I look forward to … I look forward to us being able to find peace,” the 38-year-old replied.

Cooper then asked how long it had been since he last spoke to William, to which Harry said, “A while.” The CNN anchor asked Harry the same questions about his father, King Charles.

“Do you speak to your dad?” Cooper asked. “We aren’t — we haven’t spoken for quite a while,” Harry said before adding, “Um, no, not recently.”

