A royal commentator believes the Prince of Wales has finally broken hundreds of years of bad behavior toward royal wives.

As Kate Middleton battles a cancer diagnosis, Prince William has reportedly remained by her side. Throughout their almost 13-year marriage, the Prince and Princess of Wales have remained a united front. To this, William has effectively broken a “massive” royal cycle of “thoughtless and selfish behavior” among royal husbands, claims a royal correspondent.

Daniela Elser of News.com.au reports that Prince William has indeed become the “brave” prince as Kate Middleton battles cancer. He has been a source of strength for his wife as she recovered from abdominal surgery. And endured a course of preventative chemotherapy.

Elser writes, “To wit: the 41-year-old has actually, without anyone quite noticing, just done something that the previous 22 Princes of Wales’ have bluntly failed at or refused to do. He has not been a massive, thoughtless, selfish d******* to his wife.”

The commentator elaborated further. “A royal wife calling the shots? Making decisions about her well-being? Those nearly two dozen preceding Princes of Wales are probably so appalled at this notion. They are planning to unionize to come back and read the riot act to William.”

Elser writes, “Royal husbands have a track record that could best be described as absolutely bloody appalling.” Consequently, she listed a series of ways she claims previous princes have historically treated their wives.

Instead, she believes, Prince William has broken the cycle against women within the royal family. By putting Kate first, Elser writes that he is not only respectful but also responsible as a spouse and husband as he shoulders the burden of the crown.

Until Kate Middleton came along, royal wives only had two important roles within the House of Windsor | Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

According to a commentary column by Daniela Elser, royal wives have “two jobs.” These roles have been part of royal history for hundreds of years.

She believes royal wives are expected to produce heirs and then “stay nice and quiet.” Elser added, “Even better, maybe, having laid back and thought of England and fulfilled their base bodily requirements. Might they like to go to some remote manor house in Yorkshire and never be heard from again?”

“Fundamentally, the history of the British monarchy – and probably every monarchy everywhere plus large swathes of all history – has seen men treat their wives somewhere along a spectrum that spans from indifference to callousness,” Elser writes.

She believes that it is against this backdrop that royal watchers should take note of William’s “hard-line approach” to “looking after his wife and family.”

However, “He is absolutely adamant that Kate be given the time, space, and privacy she needs. And that the only priority is her health,” Elser notes.

“All this, it must be noted, the prince is doing with the firm and full backing of his father, King Charles. Who subsequently didn’t do well at the marital fidelity stakes while Prince of Wales.”

Prince William is putting his family’s needs ahead of the monarchy

In conclusion, Prince William puts his family’s needs ahead of the monarchy. This is unprecedented within the House of Windsor as its members have always put the crown ahead of their family.

The royal family is bound by protocol and tradition, which can dictate their actions and decisions. These protocols sometimes supersede personal desires or familial relationships to maintain the integrity and continuity of the monarchy.

Members of the royal family are expected to fulfill numerous official duties, engagements, and patronages, often at the expense of personal time with family. This commitment to public service sometimes requires them to be away from their families for extended periods.

But, as Prince William navigates Kate Middleton’s surgery recovery and subsequent course of chemotherapy to treat an undisclosed type of cancer, he continues to break royal tradition. As the next king of the United Kingdom, William makes personal choices that set up the monarchy’s future.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser concludes, “Thus, let’s break out the gold stars and some pats on the back for the prince who is trying as a husband and father – something that all those Edwards and Henrys and Georges never, ever gave a fig about.”

Prince William supports his wife, Kate Middleton, as she recovers. The couple will celebrate their 13th anniversary on April 29.