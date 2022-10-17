Prince William Has ‘Grown in Confidence’ After Adopting ‘Nervous’ Gestures From King Charles III, Says Body Language Expert

Prince William’s body language reveals he has “grown in confidence,” according to a body language expert. Although the Prince of Wales seemingly adopted “nervous” gestures from King Charles III, the heir to the throne appeared more self-assured in a recent appearance.

Prince William | Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

Prince William will inherit the throne after King Charles III

On Sept. 8, Queen Elizabeth II died of old age at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was 96 years old and had ruled for seven decades.

The throne immediately passed to the heir, her son Charles. King Charles III gave his former title, the Prince of Wales, to his oldest son, Prince William. William’s wife, Kate Middleton, became the new Princess of Wales. Prince William will inherit the throne after King Charles.

Prince William’s mother, Princess Diana, was the Princess of Wales while married to Charles. Camilla Shand, who married Charles after Diana, was also technically the Princess of Wales, but she styled herself as the Duchess of Cornwall.

Although Charles is now king and Prince William is next in line for the throne, a body language expert revealed that the two royals didn’t appear very confident.

In his first address to the nation, King Charles III confirms Prince William will inherit the title of Prince of Wales, while his wife Kate becomes Princess of Wales. https://t.co/eJxTDqOFHi pic.twitter.com/b5Ff8cpk3X — British Vogue (@BritishVogue) September 9, 2022

Prince William used to show ‘nervous’ body language similar to King Charles

Body language expert Darren Stanton is a former Derbyshire police officer. He became a TV and media consultant, and was dubbed the “Human Lie Detector” after appearing on shows like BBC’s The One Show and ITV’s This Morning with Phillip and Holly.

Stanton analyzed Prince William and Kate Middleton’s behavior during their September visit to Swansea. Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo, the body language expert noted that William seemingly adopted anxious gestures from his father, King Charles.

“William has also developed greatly in his levels of confidence and gravitas, especially in the last few years,” Stanton said. “He previously adopted similar gestures to that of his father King Charles, and would often come across as anxious or nervous. During the first engagement with Kate, he was seen playing with cufflinks on his shirt – something Charles is often seen doing.”

The expert explained, “This is a self-reassurance gesture, which basically means he wasn’t very confident in the situation. The other key gesture that Prince William has inherited from his father is placing his hand inside his jacket.”

Prince William wants to "rip up the rulebook" as Prince of Wales by transforming the role King Charles held for most of his life, reports say https://t.co/W210Fi4mxU pic.twitter.com/KhrotEhpw8 — Yahoo (@Yahoo) October 11, 2022

The Prince of Wales’ body language shows he has ‘grown in confidence’

The expert also said that Prince William’s body language shows that he has recently become much more self-assured. His gestures display a new confidence, and he isn’t mimicking the nervous behavior of his father as frequently. This renewed confidence conveys an acceptance of his new role within the royal family.

“Nowadays, we do not see nearly as many self-reassurance gestures that William used to make,” Stanton said. “This proves he has grown in confidence and is secure within his position as Prince of Wales and future King.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

