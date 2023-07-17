When Charles took the throne, Prince William officially took over the Duchy of Cornwall, and the Prince of Wales has big plans for the historical estate.

Prince William recently unveiled a brand new restaurant at the Duchy of Cornwall, infusing a modern touch to the historical estate. Dubbed The Orangery, the restaurant resides within the Duchy’s nursery and has sustainability at the heart of its culinary offerings.

As William kicks off his latest endeavor, here’s a look at The Orangery’s sustainable menu and how it fits into William’s vision for the Duchy.

Prince William cuts the ribbon for The Orangery | Hugh Hastings – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William officially opens a new restaurant

William has officially opened a new eatery at the Duchy of Cornwall’s nursery. The restaurant, known as The Orangery, is part of a recent expansion and plans to serve dishes featuring fresh ingredients from the nursery’s gardens.

William held the grand opening during his visit to the nursery near Lostwithiel. According to BBC, the Prince of Wales stated that the ceremony went “amazingly.”

The nursery was once a slate quarry before the royals transitioned it into a forest tree producer in the late 1960s, and then a public plant seller in 1974. King Charles, as the previous Duke of Cornwall, played a significant role in the transition.

During his visit, Prince William had the pleasure of meeting local officials. This included the Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Cornwall, James Williams, Toby Ashworth, the High Sheriff of Cornwall, and Karin Henderson, the mayor of Lostwithiel.

A closer look at what’s on the menu at The Orangery

William officially opened The Orangery at the end of his visit to the Duchy of Cornwall. Based on the menu, it’s evident that sustainability played a key role in shaping the offerings of the new dining establishment.

Utilizing fresh herbs from the Nursery’s Kitchen Garden, The Orangery crafts its seasonal menu. Local farms and the picturesque Cornish coastline lend inspiration to the culinary creations featured on their menu.

The Orangery offers more than just a novel menu; it also provides a stunning panorama. Patrons can enjoy views of Restormel Castle, one of the predominant Norman castles in the area, as they dine.

William took over the duties at the Duchy of Cornwall after his father ascended to the throne. This estate, which dates back to 1337 and was initially funded by the public, is a hub for the philanthropic and personal engagements of the Prince of Wales and his kin.

Prince William has a bold plan for the Duchy of Cornwall

The Duchy of Cornwall is one of the highest-valued estates in the royal family’s portfolio. Valued at over $1.8 billion, the property spans across 52,450 hectares, predominantly in South West England, making William one of England’s most significant landowners.

The Duchy’s holdings encompass vast tracts of agricultural land, hotels, medieval fortresses, and commercial buildings. Additionally, it includes retail outlets and a selection of London’s high-end real estate.

According to Honey, William unveiled an ambitious plan for the future of the Duchy. This includes an initiative to rejuvenate and extend the ancient Wistman’s Wood, aiming to double its expanse by 2040.

Wistman’s Wood, nestled in the West Dart Valley on Dartmoor, spans over three hectares. It is often considered one of the last remnants of temperate rainforest in the South West.

This woodland restoration and expansion plan aligns with Duchy’s Sustainable Stewardship vision. It also compliments William’s new restaurant, which is all about sustainability.