Prince William and Kate Middleton Have Formed a ‘Tight Cluster’ – Body Language Expert

According to an analysis by a body language expert, Prince William and Kate Middleton are in a “tight cluster” with their children.

While some royals have been accused of being too aloof regarding child-rearing, the Prince and Princess of Wales are known for their hands-on approach to parenting. And experts say the difference shows in the connection they’ve formed as a family.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, with their children, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte and Prince George | Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton view their ‘tight cluster’ family as ‘normal’

William once explained to the BBC that his family is “normal” because their love and close bonds are the same as in other families.

“As far as we are concerned within our family unit, we are a normal family. I love my children in the same way any father does, and I hope George loves me the same way any son does to his father. We are very normal in that sense,” he said, speaking specifically about being and raising a future king (People).

Of course, there are differences between them and other everyday families. And William said he and Kate are already getting ahead of them with Prince George, who now stands second in line to the throne since Queen Elizabeth II died.

“There’ll be a time and a place to bring George up and understand how he fits in, in the world,” William noted. “But right now, it’s just a case of keeping a secure, stable environment around him and showing as much love as I can as a father.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton formed a ‘tight cluster’ with their children at Harry and Meghan’s wedding

Prince William and Kate Middleton with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | (L) Jane Barlow/WPA/Getty Images (R) Andrew Matthews/AFP/Getty Images

Patti Wood, who holds advanced degrees in body language and nonverbal communication, analyzed photos of William and Kate for Reader’s Digest and noted that they formed a “tight cluster” with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“Gently holding hands with their children, they’re clearly a close family unit,” Wood pointed out. Notably, the event occurred less than a month after Kate gave birth to Prince Louis.

Prince William and Kate Middleton lived in a ‘tight cluster’ during the pandemic

Like other families worldwide, William and Kate turned in at the height of the global pandemic in 2020. And they shared what some of their experiences with being homebound were like.

“Don’t tell the children,” Kate told the BBC, per People, “we’ve actually kept [homeschooling] going through the holidays. I feel very mean!”

“The children have got such stamina, I don’t know how. Honestly, you get to the end of the day and you write down the list of all the things that you’ve done in that day,” she explained. “So, you pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake.”

“You get to the end of the day — they have had a lovely time — but it is amazing how much you can cram into one day,” she offered. “That’s for sure.”

