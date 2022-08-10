Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘Need Space’ For Their Family, Palace is a ‘Prison,’ Says Royal Expert

According to one royal expert, Prince William and Kate Middleton are tired of their family being watched and need space.

That source claimed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are unhappy with the lack of privacy at the so-called “glorious prison” at their Kensington Palace apartment. And they believe the family will find their upcoming move to provide a much better fit.

Where are the Cambridges reportedly moving, and how is it supposedly a compromise between what they really want and what their royal duties demand? Read on to learn more.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their 3 children will reportedly move to Adelaide Cottage for the space

According to reports, William and Kate are preparing to move with their three children to Adelaide Cottage at Windsor. They’re moving away from a luxury apartment at Kensington Palace in London, which has been their primary residence throughout their relationship (per Marie Claire).

The couple has reportedly longed for more time in the country, and their next move is a compromise. They will still be able to tend to their royal duties in London with a short commute. But there will be more private space and less scrutiny on the family at home.

At Windsor, they will also be closer to Queen Elizabeth II and Kate’s family. The children have also reportedly moved to a school close to the palace grounds.

Royal expert says Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘need space’ to raise their kids

One royal expert told The Sun this would likely be a good move for the well-traveled family. Sources say the couple hopes to eventually settle at their home in the country, Amner Hall. While this move isn’t to the countryside, it seems to be a bit of a compromise.

“I think Wills and Kate need space to bring up their children,” Ingrid Seward said. “Kensington Palace is a glorious prison for kids — they want to be able to play football without being watched from behind the gates.”

“I think Windsor will be perfect for them, as they will have lots of freedom and they can all be at school together,” Seward added.

Prince William and Kate Middleton want to give their children space for normal lives

Another source told The Sunday Times (per Marie Claire) that the royal couple didn’t feel their kids were getting a fair chance at a normal life under such constant scrutiny as found at Kensington Palace. “The reality is they are quite confined in what they can do in London,” that source said. “The kids can’t go into the park and kick a football with friends.”

“Their plan is to be there for the next 10 to 15 years and then move to Anmer, which is so special to them,” that source added.

Many spectators believe this will be the family’s last move before Prince William becomes king, a bittersweet reality for him. The Times’ source offered the future is “tinged with profound sadness — though he would never say it publicly — because of the implication that his grandmother would no longer be around …”

