Prince William and Kate Middleton Sending Christmas Gifts to Archie and Lilibet But Not Prince Harry and Meghan, Commentator Shares

With all that has happened since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as working royals including the recent release of the Sussexes’ Netflix documentary, it wouldn’t be a total surprise if Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) opted not to send them a Christmas card this year. But according to a royal commentator, the Waleses are doing more than that and actually sending gifts, not to Meghan and Harry though.

Here’s what a royal commentator is revealing about their tradition with Archie and Lilibet.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle attend a service marking the centenary of WW1 armistice | Paul Grover- WPA Pool/Getty Images

William and Kate keep up tradition for Harry and Meghan’s children

The last time William and his wife saw Harry and Meghan was in September and because of their frosty relationship with the Sussexes neither party is expected to extend an olive branch this holiday season. However, royal commentator Roya Nikkhah said that the prince and princess will be sending gifts to the duke and duchess’s children just as they have done in past years.

“In the absence of goodwill between the couples, William and Kate will not deprive three-year-old Archie and Lilibet, one, of a present under the tree,” Nikkhah wrote in The Sunday Times. “And in one royal tradition that Team Sussex is still on board with, Harry and Meghan have also dispatched gifts for George, Charlotte, and Louis, who are nine, seven, and four.”

Nikkhah added: “There will be no presents exchanged between the adults.”

Members of Britain’s royal family attend Christmas Day church service at St. Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate | Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

How the Prince and Princess of Wales are celebrating Christmas

When it comes to how the families are celebrating the holiday, they will be spending it 5,000 miles apart as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are remaining stateside with their children rather than having a family reunion at Sandringham. The Norfolk estate is where the Prince and Princess of Wales will be for Christmas. They are usually seen Christmas morning attending church with their children and this year are expected to do so again.

Roz Sheldon, who is a relationship expert and managing director of Igniyte, spoke to Express and opined that William and Kate “will not experience any major change during the festive period, either in public or privately, but will carry on with their official duties and their private routines with their children.”

Fellow relationship expert, psychologist, and global director at Berkeley International Mairead Molloy agreed that the public will not see any major changes during their official Christmas appearances.

Molloy said: “They are who they are, the kids are already taught how to behave. In my view, just because they have new titles, it shouldn’t change anything. Until they get to a certain age in any case, kids will be kids.”

Kate Middleton and Prince William meet staff and pupils from Holy Trinity Church of England First School | Andy Commins – WPA Pool/Getty Images

The 1 big change for the royals this year

For the first time in nearly seven decades, the royal family as well as the British public and the Commonwealth will see a major change this Christmas. The annual Christmas Day speech, which was delivered by Queen Elizabeth II and broadcast on TV since 1957, will now be the king’s speech.

The speech is taped prior to the actual holiday but airs on Dec. 25 when the royals are all gathered together at Sandringham. Every year following their lunch, the family sits down and watches the address that will now be given by King Charles III.

The content of the speech has yet to be confirmed, however, the new monarch is expected to pay tribute to his late mother who died on Sept. 8, 2022.