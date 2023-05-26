Prince William and Kate Middleton Have ‘Terrific Rows’ That Are ‘Kept Under Control’ With Royal Family Mantra, Author Says

Prince William and Kate Middleton may look, at times — OK, most of the time — like they’re a perfect couple. Although a royal author says they do, on occasion, shout at each other. However, the Prince and Princess of Wales supposedly keep arguing “under control” with a royal family mantra.

William and Kate Middleton ‘throw cushions at each other’ during arguments, author says

“Someone who worked for Kensington Palace told me they do have rows,” Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family author Tom Quinn told Express. “It’s not a perfect marriage. They have terrific rows.”

“Where some couples have a row and throw heavy vases at each other,” he continued, “William and Kate throw cushions at each other.”

In separate interviews, Quinn also noted they might use certain nicknames for each other during arguments. Kate, he told Fox News Digital, “is very much the calm one” to William’s “hotheaded[ness].”

“Of course, privately, William and Kate, like all couples, fall out, row, shout at each other and say unkind things to each other,” he said. “But Kate is an appeaser by instinct and William always gives way as he had more than enough emotional turmoil, divorce, and disruption as a child. He hates confrontation.”

William and Kate’s arguing stays ‘under control’ with Queen Elizabeth’s ‘never complain, never explain’



The Prince and Princess of Wales’ arguments are “always kept under control,” Quinn told Express, as a result of Queen Elizabeth II’s “never complain, never explain” motto.

“Because William adopts the manners and ways of behaving of his grandmother and Kate is very good at not complaining, both of them have stuck to the thing that made Queen Elizabeth II such a remarkable monarch,” the author explained. “They very rarely complain and when they do, it’s always in measured terms.”

Quinn added the couple’s not necessarily as open to “scrutiny” and “less picked apart than [Prince] Harry and Meghan [Markle],” perhaps because of the privacy they maintain.

Prince William’s said to be the Wales family’s ‘fourth child’ due to his temper

Although William and Kate are parents of three — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — it can sometimes feel as if they have more children. Kate, a source told the author, treats William as the “fourth child because he’s prone to tantrums.”

Prince Harry made claims about “heated” arguments with William in his January 2023 memoir Spare. Meanwhile, authors, experts, and commentators alike have painted a picture of the 40-year-old including accounts of William being “difficult” at times as well as easily frustrated.

“The Boss [King Charles III] has a temper, too, but it does not go on and on,” author Robert Jobson quoted a source as saying in his 2023 biography, Our King. King Charles, they said, “can get frustrated and flare up and then, in an instant, it is forgotten about. With William, it is rarely forgotten.”