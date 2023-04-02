Prince William and Kate Middleton Will Have to ‘Fend for Themselves’ as King Charles Continues His ‘Major Shake-up of the Monarchy’

King Charles is reportedly looking to shake things up for the royal family following his coronation, including making Prince William and Kate Middleton more self-sufficient. The king is initiating significant changes within the monarchy that will result in more members of the royal family having to support themselves financially.

The king’s efforts to modernize and streamline the monarchy will start with the eviction of Prince Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, but it won’t end there. William and Kate will also have to “fend for themselves” as Charles puts his grand plan into action.

King Charles, Kate Middleton, and Prince William | Danny Lawson – WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be on their own after King Charles’ coronation

Sources close to the palace have revealed that following the coronation, Charles, with the help of Camilla Parker Bowles, plans to address inefficiencies within the monarchy. This will include streamlining an outdated and overstaffed household.

According to The Standard, Charles is seeking to have more extended members of the royal family be self-sufficient. Evicting Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage was just the beginning, as the next step will be for others, like William and Kate, to finance their own homes.

After his coronation, which is scheduled for May, Charles’ first order of business will be to tackle inefficiencies in the system in order to reduce the burden on the royal family. That means William and Kate will need “to fund and fend for themselves.”

Camilla is taking a hands-on approach in finalizing the King’s post-coronation plan. She wants to ensure that the royal household is run according to the Clarence House model.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will not be the only royals affected by King Charles’ plans

Charles is reportedly determined to reduce the number of royals who rely on the crown for financial support, particularly those who are not actively involved in royal duties. He wants to ensure that funds from the sovereign grant and the Duchy of Lancaster are used more efficiently.

Additionally, he hopes to attract top talent for his team by offering competitive salaries and pensions. Per a source close to the family, Charles has already started implementing some of these changes.

“There will be staff cutbacks. That has already started. The buzz phrase is ‘value for money,’” an insider dished.

A number of extended members of the royal family have been residing in palace accommodations at a reduced cost, and some of them have been letting their children use their apartments as places to stay when in London.

The insider revealed that this aspect of being a royal will change, but it won’t happen overnight. The source also stated that some of the properties will be available to rent for outsiders, as long as they pass the appropriate background checks.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s eviction from Frogmore Cottage is only the beginning

In 2018, the late Queen Elizabeth II granted Harry and Meghan the use of Frogmore Cottage, a sprawling five-bedroom mansion situated on the Windsor estate. The couple only lived at the estate for six months before they packed their bags for North America.

Following Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare, Buckingham Palace reportedly issued the Duke and Duchess of Sussex an eviction notice, kicking them out of Frogmore Cottage for good.

But based on King Charles’ new plans, it looks like Harry and Meghan’s eviction is only the start of the changes to come. For Charles and Camilla, the insider explained how it’s less about cutting things that aren’t used and more about “getting the best value” out of the payroll.

It is unclear exactly how the plan will impact William and Kate, who are both very active within the ranks of the royal family.