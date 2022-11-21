Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Role at an Upcoming State Visit Will Solidify Their Place in the Royal Family

The royal family is having a state visit — and state dinner — on Nov. 22.

Prince William and Kate Middleton will greet Cyril Ramaphosa, president of South Africa, upon his arrival.

The couple previously took part in a state visit/state dinner in 2019.

Kate Middleton and Prince William | Charlotte Graham-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton — and the rest of the royal family — are gearing up for a state visit. While King Charles III is technically hosting, the Prince and Princess of Wales will also play an important role. Ahead, what William and Kate will do during the state visit. Plus, a look at their last state dinner (tiaras included).

The royal family is having a state visit with the President of South Africa

A state visit is finally here after a three-year hiatus due to coronavirus (COVID-19). Two days in the U.K. is on the agenda for Cyril Ramaphona, president of South Africa.

On Nov. 22, he’ll attend a white-tie banquet at Buckingham Palace. Not only will it see a number of royals attend but it’s a state visit of many firsts. It marks the king’s first state visit since taking the throne. It’s also Camilla’s first as queen consort.

Additionally, the same can be said for William and Kate and their new titles as Prince and Princess of Wales. Furthermore, it’s the royal family’s first state visit since Queen Elizabeth died.

The national flowers of South Africa, Protea, have been recreated out of sugar and painted with edible colouring, which will be presented at the State Banquet alongside petit fours and coffee. pic.twitter.com/roQxRDNqpd — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) November 21, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton are the state visit welcoming committee

A royal welcome. While there will be no shortage of pomp and circumstance, this state visit starts off with a rather low-key — but important — event. Kicking off the occasion will be none other than William and Kate. They’re going to be the first royal faces President Ramaphosa sees. In essence, the royal welcoming committee.

On Nov. 22, when the president arrives in England, William and Kate will be there to say hello on King Charles’ behalf. The trio will have a formal welcome at London’s Corinthia Hotel (via the royal family’s website).

First impressions can be crucial, international diplomacy or not. Sometimes they can even make or break a relationship. With William and Kate greeting the president, it’s clear just how significant their positions in the royal family have become. After all, William is now first in the line of succession and Kate’s a future queen.

Their involvement in the state visit doesn’t stop at greeting Ramaphosa. William and Kate will accompany him to the Horse Guards Parade where he’ll receive a ceremonial welcome from King Charles and Camilla. When that’s over, everyone heads back to the palace in a carriage procession.

William and Kate made their last state dinner appearance in 2019



Theresa May, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Steve Mnuchnin | Victoria Jones/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The last state visit William and Kate were involved in came in 2019 when then-U.S. president Donald Trump traveled to the U.K. They were among the guests at a lavish Buckingham Palace state dinner hosted by Queen Elizabeth.

William and Kate notably weren’t seen having any public encounters with Trump. However, they sat only a few seats away.

