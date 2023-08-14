King Charles III's 'romantic' public displays of affection wouldn't look out of place in 'historical dramas,' according to an body language expert.

King Charles III, a romantic? A body language expert says the leader of the British royal family would win out over Prince William as the “more romantic man.” From putting women on a “romantic pedestal” to PDA seen in “historical dramas,” how King Charles surpasses his oldest son when it comes to romance.

King Charles’s body language hints he puts women on a ‘romantic pedestal’

King Charles III and Prince William | Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images

“William can produce more tactile, loving, and even sexy PDAs in one outing with Kate than Charles has probably produced in his entire lifetime,” body language expert Judi James told Express. Although “it’s still Charles who would win hands-down when it comes to being the more romantic man.”

“Despite his failed marriage and his hands-off body language with Camilla,” the expert continued, “it’s poetry-writing, cello-playing Charles who has always seemed keen to promote himself as a romantic figure.”

“At times solitary, reflective, and very much a traditionalist, [Charles’s] body language suggests a man who places women on a romantic pedestal to be respected and admired in a very courtly way, rather than to be seen as friends and equals,” she explained.

King Charles takes a ‘more subtle’ approach to PDA than ‘playful’ William

The Prince and Princess of Wales may engage in PDA with a hug or kiss from time to time, but it’s King Charles who is “more subtle.” James told the outlet William’s PDA suggests a different type of dynamic in their marriage compared to that of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

“William’s sexy, playful, and loving PDAs with [his] wife Kate show a very even-handed relationship of status equals,” she said. The parents of three behave like “friends and even competitors when there is some sporting event to join in with.”

Whereas “Charles’s very hands-off behaviour [sic] with his wife in public means his love rituals are much more subtle.” However, that doesn’t mean the king never shows off his “romantic” side.

“When Charles wants to promote his romantic credentials, he will happily employ overkill rituals to get the message across,” James said, noting he seemingly compartmentalizes “‘romantic’ gestures in a way that William doesn’t.”

King Charles prefers ‘older romantic’ PDA gestures

King Charles III and Queen Letizia of Spain | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

As for King Charles’s “romantic” public displays of affection, James described them as more old-fashioned compared to William’s PDA gestures.

“For Charles, it’s about kissing the backs of hands or sniffing roses in the kind of dutiful, non-sexual gesture that is rarely seen outside historical dramas,” James said. And King Charles doesn’t do them half-heartedly either.

Per the James, the 74-year-old “really throws himself into” performing the “out-of-date in modern society” moves. By doing so “important signal for him.”

“Whether it’s his mother or his first wife or even the Spanish queen, Charles will lift the hand to his lips and fully lower his head to make the gesture appear hugely symbolic,” James explained. “Like his pocket hankies and his ‘love’ of a fountain pen, it suggests a desire to retain or return to older romantic values.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.