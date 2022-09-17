Prince William May Not Be ‘That Interested’ in Getting Prince Harry ‘Back Into the Fold’ — Expert

A royal expert isn’t convinced Prince William is “that interested” in seeing Prince Harry return to royal life. Since the death of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex have appeared publicly on a number of occasions. Although it may take, per an expert, an “awful lot” for the brothers to “get things back to where they were.”

Prince William has ‘more of a grudge’ against Prince Harry than King Charles, royal expert says

According to royal expert Christopher Andersen, having Harry “back into the fold” would benefit King Charles III. “Sure, Charles would like everybody to be there and doing their job and it’s in his interest to get Harry back into the fold,” Andersen told Us Weekly.

Meanwhile, William might not be “that interested” in seeing his younger brother return.

“I’m not so sure William is that interested. I think he’s got much more of a grudge against Harry at this time,” he continued. “And again, it’s just going to get worse, I think, as time goes on, so we’ll see how they handle it.”

Prince William’s Windsor Castle walkabout invite may not go very far

The foursome, previously dubbed “The Fab Four,” stepped out for their first joint appearance since 2020 shortly after Queen Elizabeth’s death. William extended an olive branch to Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, to join him and Kate Middleton.

“Everything that they do, every tiny little gesture is going to be dissected, and that adds to the pressure,” Andersen said in reference to the Sept. 10 Windsor Castle walkabout.

Despite the reunion, which has since become one of multiple events they’ve attended together ahead of the monarch’s Sept. 19 funeral, Andersen says it may not do much in dissolving tensions.

“I do know that [William] did the reaching out, but let’s not forget this is to pay their respects to their grandmother,” he said. “You know, they were so close to Elizabeth. They admired her as anyone else would their grandmother, but she was also their queen.”

“I just think that Harry and Meghan still are uneasy,” he added. “We’ve seen that in a recent interview that Meghan gave, so it’ll take an awful lot, I think, for those to get things back to where they were, and it’s all sad.”

Harry and Meghan should have ‘half in, half out’ arrangement, expert says

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Mark Kerrison/In Pictures via Getty Images

Kristen Meinzer, co-host of The Royal Report podcast, believes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should have “half in, half out” status.

“I hope Charles considers bringing them both back into the Firm the way they originally wanted: half in, half out, and earning their own salaries doing their own outside work,” she told Newsweek.

Harry and Meghan announced their intention to step back as senior working royals in January 2020. A few weeks later, the now-father of two shared that their proposal “wasn’t possible.”

“Our hope was to continue serving the queen, the Commonwealth, and my military associations, but without public funding,” Harry said in a Sentebale charity event speech. “Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible.”

Were the king to bring Harry and Meghan back to working royal life it would, according to Meinzer, help him build a scaled-back monarchy.

“That would be in keeping with Charles’ own desire to streamline the monarchy,” Meinzer explained. Additionally, there’d be “enough bodies to do all the engagements required of the Crown (especially now that Andrew is off duty, the queen and Philip are dead, and Anne is getting older).”

RELATED: Prince Harry to Have ‘Quiet’ Birthday Ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral