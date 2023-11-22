Prince William's reportedly unhappy with the words used to describe Prince Harry's experience on the day Queen Elizabeth II died in a forthcoming biography.

A new royal family biography isn’t even out yet, and already it has Prince William “furious.” A commentator says the Prince of Wales is upset by one claim in Omid Scobie’s forthcoming book, Endgame. The claim? That his brother, Prince Harry, found himself alone and “in the dark” navigating the day Queen Elizabeth II died.

Harry and his team had to ‘operate in the dark’ on the day Queen Elizabeth died, according to ‘Endgame’

In a People excerpt of Endgame, Scobie recapped what happened on Sept. 8, 2022, the day the queen died at 96. He recounted how Harry came close to not answering a phone call from an unknown number that turned out to be his father, King Charles III. The reason for the call? Telling him to get to the Balmoral estate in Scotland soon due to the queen’s rapidly declining health.

Harry made his way to Scotland, but it wasn’t without some chaos and confusion. “The Sussexes and their team had to operate in the dark,” Scobie wrote, noting Harry unsuccessfully tried contacting William.

The situation “was upsetting to witness,” a source close to Harry and Meghan Markle told the author. “[Harry] was completely by himself on this.”

Scobie, who is also a royal correspondent, also claimed family members weren’t eager to spend time with Harry in the hours after the queen died.

“With no offer to return with William and the others in the morning,” he wrote, noting “all of his texts, including a thoughtful message about the loss of their grandmother, continued to be ignored, Harry booked his own British Airways ticket on the first available departing flight.”

Commentator says William doesn’t believe the Harry left ‘in the dark’ claim

Though he hasn’t commented publicly on Endgame and likely never will, William is believed to be angry about the claim Harry remained “in the dark” on the day Queen Elizabeth died.

According to Kevin O’Sullivan, the host of TalkTV, this particular part of the book has William downright “furious” (via The Mirror).

“Harry and Meghan are distancing themselves from Omid Scobie’s bombshell new book, which says principally that William refused to take Harry’s calls in the hours leading up to the queen’s sad death,” he said. “William is absolutely seethingly furious about this. He’s just saying it’s absolutely not true.”

Previously, Harry discussed the day his “Granny,” the queen, died in Spare, which debuted in January 2023. His recollection included getting “no response” from William about traveling to Balmoral. Ultimately, Harry flew to Scotland alone, learning of the queen’s death via BBC News after speaking to her on the phone four days earlier.

‘Absolutely nothing has changed’ between Prince Harry and Prince William

Elsewhere in the discussion about his forthcoming book, Scobie addressed where things stand today with William and Harry. In short, no progress toward reconciliation has been made.

William considers Harry a “defector” and has “had to move on to also protect the crown.” Furthermore, any feelings of hurt and anger have morphed into indifference since the release of Harry’s Spare memoir in January 2023.

“I saw Harry’s release of ‘Spare’ as his last attempt at telling his family how he’s felt for years,” Scobie told the outlet. “Because, clearly, there’s never been an open enough forum to have these conversations or share these feelings.”

Since then, “absolutely nothing has changed,” the Finding Freedom author said.

Endgame hits shelves on Nov. 28.