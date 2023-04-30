Prince William’s Rumored Mistress Rose Hanbury Lives Incredibly Close to the Country Home He Shares With Kate Middleton

Prince William will cross paths with his rumored mistress, Rose Hanbury, at King Charles’ upcoming coronation. Rose, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, will have the honor of her son acting as a page for the occasion.

Royal watchers will certainly keep an eye on Rose at the event, but many may be surprised to learn that she is William and Kate Middleton’s neighbor. She resides in a gorgeous Norfolk estate, which is incredibly close to William and Kate’s country home, Anmer Hall.

Rose Hanbury at Buckingham Palace | Victoria Jones- WPA Pool/Getty Images

Rose Hanbury’s home is incredibly close to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s country estate

Rose’s residence is situated just three miles from Anmer Hall, the Norfolk home of the Prince and Princess of Wales. David Rocksavage, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley is married to Rose, and the couple’s home is called Houghton Hall.

David acquired a multi-million dollar inheritance in 1990 that included Houghton Hall. Sir Robert Walpole, the UK’s first Prime Minister, and David’s ancestor, commissioned the construction of the home in the 1720s.

William Kent designed the interior of the lavish home. Kent adorned the first-floor staterooms of Houghton Hall with painted ceilings and ornate, gold-carved furnishings.

Walpole’s guests would have been awed by these rooms, which could only be accessed by outdoor steps leading to the Stone Hall. Walpole’s priceless art collections and grand celebrations were held in these lavishly appointed apartments.

A closer look at the Prince of Wales’ rumored affair

Rose has had a long-standing friendship with William and Kate, which began in 2011 when she and David were guests at their wedding. Collaborating with Kate in 2016, they organized a charitable gala dinner at Houghton Hall to raise funds for the Nook appeal.

Their friendship, however, took a turn for the worse in 2019. At the time, reports surfaced that Rose and Kate had an awful falling out. Kate reportedly viewed Rose as her “rural rival,” but the rumors didn’t stop there.

Allegations soon surfaced that William had an affair with Rose. The affair was reportedly the real reason why Rose and Kate cut ties with each other.

These rumors have never been substantiated. The royals have been very tight-lipped about the reports, which have resurfaced now that Rose is set to attend Charles’ coronation.

Prince William’s rumored mistress will attend King Charles III’s coronation

Given their family history, it is very likely that Rose will be at Charles’ coronation, along with her husband and son, Oliver. The couple’s son has also been named as a page for the ceremony.

The honor was likely granted to Rose and her family because David is the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley. As part of his duties, David is Lord-in-Waiting to Charles and was Queen Elizabeth’s Lord Great Chamberlain.

Although Rose’s presence at the ceremony is sure to raise some eyebrows, insiders claim that Kate is unbothered. A source told The Daily Beast that Kate and Rose are actually on good terms with each other.

“There has never been any enmity between Kate and Rose. The rumors were all a load of rubbish. The family are ancient allies of the Crown, and they will be there,” the insider stated.

The coronation will not be the first time Rose has appeared alongside William and Kate at official events. She was last spotted with the royals at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.