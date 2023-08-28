What Princess Anne did for her daughter hinted she might be 'empathetic' toward Prince Harry, per an expert.

Princess Anne may not be outspoken on her feelings about Prince Harry regarding the royal family drama that is the Duke of Sussex’s rift with King Charles III and Prince William. However, according to an expert, the Princess Royal’s body language has hinted at an “empathetic response” to her nephew.

Anne may have mixed feelings about Harry’s situation

Prince Harry and Princess Anne | Chris Jackson-WPA Pool/Getty Images

“As an industrial-strength loyalist whose devotion to her mother and all she stood for are legendary,” body language expert Judi James told Express. “We can only imagine Anne’s behind-the-scenes dismay and possible disgust at her nephew’s recent behaviours [sic] toward the UK monarchy.”

“Anne has dedicated her life to upholding the values and the dutiful style of monarchy her parents inherited, which is all about stoicism and hard work. But there might have been something of an empathetic response from her, too.”

James explained Anne might’ve seen similarities between her and Harry. “Like Harry, Anne was the second child,” the expert said. “Although being a woman meant she was never a ‘Spare.’ She did grow up as something of a royal rebel, though, with a hearty disrespect for press attention.”

“An intriguing insight into her real feelings about royal life might have been revealed in the way she gifted freedom to her beloved daughter Zara [Tindall],” James continued. Anne didn’t give her now-42-year-old daughter a royal title. Instead, she cleared a path “to lead a life and a marriage that were very much her own choice.”

“What she willingly gave to her own children seems to have been something that was wrested away from his own father many years later by Harry,” James added.

Anne and Harry’s body language has indicated ‘fondness’ bordering on ‘indulgent’

Prince Harry and Princess Anne | Richard Pohle – WPA Pool/Getty Images

According to James, Anne’s demeanor around Harry points to her being an “indulgent aunt.” They’ve appeared quite “fond” of each other from time to time. They’ve also, as the expert suggested, looked like comrades. Anne, James said, looked to have been on Harry’s side when he and Meghan Markle exited royal life.

“Their body language together, then, has always shown signals of a rather fond and even indulgent aunt with her nephew,” James said. “Anne might not approve of his tactics,” she added. “But she might just have admired and understood some of Harry’s overall primary goals in heading for the exit.”

Anne’s behavior with other royals, particularly her son-in-law Mike Tindall, “suggests she enjoys the company of guys who are a little irreverent, fearless, and fun. And Harry would have fitted that bill perfectly.”

Anne’s ‘always looked comfortable’ in ‘auntie mode’ with Harry

James continued, referring to the 10-year anniversary of Princess Diana’s death in 2007. At the time, Harry and Anne were pictured smiling outside the Guards Chapel in London, England.

“Anne has always looked comfortable stepping into auntie mode with Harry, despite the chorus of body language disapproval from most of the other royals after his marriage,” James said. “She inspected his mood closely on Diana’s memorial day while Harry adopted a more compliant, fig-leaf pose.”

“It’s always been possible to see hints of the behind-the-scenes dynamics of the Firm from their natural positioning during balcony appearances,” the expert continued, noting Harry interacted with Anne, among others.

“Harry would often gravitate toward his grandfather [Prince] Philip and be seen sharing a joke or two,” she said. “And Anne, who inherited so many of her father’s personality traits, often seemed to be drawn in the same direction.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.