Princess Diana Showed Brazen Happiness and ‘Spontaneity’ With Her Children, Body Language Expert Says: ‘We See Her Zest’

According to a body language expert, Princess Diana never showed off her happiness more than when she was with Prince William and Prince Harry. That analyst noted how her movement, posture, and expressions sometimes indicated unhappiness with royal life. However, photographers frequently caught her joyful, spontaneous side when she was with her children.

Princess Diana with Prince Harry and Prince William to the right of her | Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

Princess Diana felt ‘taken over by the royal machine’ after her wedding

In Diana’s Panorama interview with BBC journalist Martin Bashir, she talked about feeling she lost her identity when she became a member of the royal family. As she saw it, she became a “good product” that sold magazines.

“The day I walked down the aisle at St. Paul’s Cathedral, I felt that my personality was taken away from me, and I was taken over by the royal machine,” she said in that interview (per Insider).

However, when William and Harry were born in the years following her marriage, they sparked joy in her that one body language expert noted showed a different side of her.

Body language expert: Princess Diana showed ‘movement and playfulness’ with her children, as opposed to looking ‘frozen’

Princess Diana and Prince William | Tim Graham Photo Library/ Getty Images

Body language expert Patti Wood told Reader’s Digest that becoming a mother made Diana happy based on her expressions and behavior in pictures.

Looking at a photo of the late princess with William as a baby, Wood noted, “So many of her photos show her frozen in posture and gaze, so it’s lovely to see the movement and playfulness [in this image].”

Princess Diana showed a ‘full, deep smile’ when she was with Prince William and Prince Harry

Princess Diana, Prince Harry, and Prince William | Julian Parker/UK Press/Getty Images

After Diana and the future King Charles III separated, Vanity Fair wrote that she was “visibly reborn” with a “new bounce in her step, a cheekier smile on her face, a new gleam in those flirtatious blue eyes. At long last, the sham was over” (Reader’s Digest).

Photographers captured her at an amusement park with William and Harry shortly after announcing her “ghastly” separation in 1992. And Wood pointed to “the movement and spontaneity Diana shows with her children” in one photo.

”Caught here, in an unguarded moment, we see her zest that in so many other photos is hidden,” the expert offered. “Look at how open her mouth is, jaw fully open and cheeks upraised and full, deep smile lines.”

Princess Diana was ‘like a lioness protecting her young’ with Prince William and Prince Harry, body language expert says

Princess Diana and Prince Harry | Coventry Telegraph Archive/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

Wood told Reader’s Digest that Diana’s protective nature sometimes came through in pictures of her with her children.

For example, in a photo of her with Harry from 1994, she cradles his face in one hand. But Wood pointed to how Diana was “looking around as if to identify any potential threat” to him.

The expert added, “She also looks like a lioness protecting her young.”