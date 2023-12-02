'So last night we got a curry, which I never do,' Princess Eugenie said on 'Table Manners' podcast.

Princess Eugenie might be British royalty (she’s currently 11 in the line of succession), but she gets takeout delivered like everybody else. Apart from where her food’s delivered — an actual palace — it’s all pretty standard stuff. Ahead, what the 33-year-old said about getting takeout delivered to Kensington Palace. Plus, what Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared about palace food deliveries.

Eugenie splits her time between Kensington Palace’s Nottingham Cottage and Portugal

The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Eugenie goes back and forth between Kensington Palace and Comporta, Portugal. Reports originally cited her husband She and her husband, Jack Brooksbank’s job as the reason.

However, during a guest appearance on the Nov. 21 episode of the Table Manners, Eugenie opened up about why being in Portugal with Brooksbank and their two sons, August and Ernest, is so appealing.

“This is why Portugal is the dream because I can go to the supermarket in my exercise gear and my hair piled on my head and not mind. Not care. No one cares,” she said.

When the family of four is in England, they call Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle used to live, home.

Eugenie and her husband wear pajamas to pick up takeout at Kensington Palace

Elsewhere on the podcast, Eugenie revealed how getting takeout delivered goes. At least for her and her husband, it involves taking a quick drive while wearing pajamas.

“So last night we got a curry, which I never do,” she told co-hosts Jessie and Lennie Ware. “I never eat them! Jack and I were literally sitting for an hour on Deliveroo, like what on earth does this mean?”

Asked how drivers for the app get inside the palace, Eugenie shared: “We ring down and say, ‘There’s a Deliveroo coming.’ Then we’ll get in our pajamas and drive down and go pick it up.”

“We could walk,” Eugenie added, “but I don’t want to be in my pajamas outside.” As for palace staff delivering the food to her doorstep, Eugenie replied “no” when asked if it was an option for her.

The mother of two also revealed they get groceries delivered from the U.K. market chain Waitrose.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have also gotten takeout delivered to Kensington Palace

Although they no longer call Kensington Palace’s Apartment 1A their primary home (the Wales family has lived in Windsor, England, at Adelaide Cottage since 2022), the Prince and Princess of Wales have had food delivered there previously.

Back in 2017, William and Kate revealed their fondness for Indian curry takeout in a BBC Radio 1 interview.

“Are you allowed to order in a takeaway if you want to?” Scott Mills, the show’s host, asked to which Kate replied, “Absolutely!”

“It’s a real conundrum when it comes to curry or Chinese. But I’m not so good with the spicy food though,” William added.

Asked if a delivery person brings their food to the palace gates, William shared someone else usually retrieves their order. “It doesn’t usually tend to get ordered to the palace. We tend to go pick it up — [though] not ourselves!” the now-41-year-old said.