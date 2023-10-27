Priscilla Presley decided to take a trip to Palm Springs during a busy point in Elvis Presley’s career. Their marriage was on shaky ground at this point. He was frequently on tour and spent time away from home even when he was not working. Priscilla worried he was having affairs with other women while he was away. When she arrived in Palm Springs, she discovered letters that seemed to prove this.

After a career revival, Elvis began dedicating most of his time to touring or playing residencies in Las Vegas. He was away so often that Priscilla realized she had to “start more of a life of my own.” She decided to take a trip to their Palm Springs home with her sister and friend.

Typically, Elvis and his entourage spent long weekends there without their wives. Priscilla quickly got an idea of how they spent their trips when she arrived.

“In the course of the weekend I opened the mailbox to check the mail and found a number of letters from girls who had obviously been to the house, one in particular signed ‘Lizard Tongue,'” Priscilla wrote in her book Elvis and Me. “My immediate response was disbelief, followed by outrage.”

She immediately called Elvis’ road manager, Joe Esposito, and demanded to speak to her husband. Esposito told her he would have Elvis call her when he woke up.

“He did, but it was clear that Joe had filled him in on the situation and Elvis had his explanation ready,” she wrote. “He was totally innocent, the girls were just fans, they were out of their minds if they said they’d ever come to the house, and besides, it was their word against his. As usual, in the end I apologized for putting him on the spot, but things at this point were becoming too obvious.”

Priscilla Presley said she worried Elvis would cheat on her

Elvis’ career success put a great deal of distance between himself and Priscilla. He had a “no wives” rule for touring and eventually only wanted her to come to the first and last nights of his Vegas residencies. She worried that this was because he was having affairs.

“On closing nights I always felt uneasy,” she wrote. “Too many days had gone by, enough time for suspicions to poison my thoughts. The Vegas maître d’s invariably planted a bevy of beauties in the front row for the entertainer to play to.”

Despite her concern, she felt she couldn’t say anything to him. Whenever she did, he managed to turn the conversation on her.

“Curious, I would scan their faces while watching Elvis closely to see if he seemed to direct his songs to any girl in particular,” she wrote. “Suspicious of everyone, my heart ached — but we were never able to talk about it. It was to be accepted as part of the job.”

His constant cheating eventually broke their marriage apart

Eventually, Elvis’ infidelity became too much for Priscilla. She put up with it for their years-long relationship, but she became increasingly frustrated with him as she matured. His constant cheating eventually wore down their marriage.

“He wasn’t faithful, not that he had someone special, but when you’re in the entertainment business there is always that and I tried to turn my back to that, but I just didn’t want to share him. Simple as that,” she told Sunday Night, per Today. “As much as he wanted to be married and have a family, I don’t know if he was ever cut to be married because I don’t think he could ever be faithful to one woman.”