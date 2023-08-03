Jeff Lynne helped Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr complete The Beatles' "Free as a Bird" and "Real Love." He explained why the former Beatles worked together again.

Producer Jeff Lynne helped Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr complete The Beatles’ “Free as a Bird” and “Real Love.” He revealed what he thought about both tracks. In addition, he recounted what the remaining Beatles thought about working with each other again.

Why Jeff Lynne loved and dreaded working on The Beatles’ ‘Free as a Bird’ and ‘Real Love’

Besides his work with his band, the Electric Light Orchestra, Lynne is most famous for collaborating with George on the quiet Beatle’s solo material and in their band, the Traveling Wilburys.

During a 1995 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Lynne revealed why he produced The Beatles’ 1990s hits “Free as a Bird” and “Real Love.” “One day, George said to me, ‘You fancy doing it, then – The Beatles one?'” he said. “And I said, ‘Uhhhhh, yes, please. As soon as I realized I was going to be working with them, I was like ‘Whoopee!’ I’d get up each morning with a mixture of elation and dread.” The opportunity to produce Beatles songs daunted Lynne.

Lynne helped the surviving Beatles record “Free as a Bird,” a song John Lennon wrote for an incomplete musical, and “Real Love,” a song that once appeared on the soundtrack of the documentary Imagine: John Lennon. Lynne discussed his feelings about “Real Love.” “It’s a much simpler song than ‘Free as a Bird,'” Lynne said. “I wouldn’t say one is better than the other, although ‘Free as a Bird’ is probably deeper and more meaningful.”

Jeff Lynne said the surviving Beatles wanted to ‘put the past behind them’

Lynne revealed what it was like to work with Paul McCartney for the first time. “It probably took a day to break the ice,” he said. “Since then, we’ve become great friends. We’ve sort of discussed [working together], but nothing definite.” Lynne went on to produce Paul’s album Flaming Pie.

Lynne dismissed a rumor that George hesitated to work on “Free as a Bird” and “Real Love.” “They all wanted to do it, really,” he said. “I think they wanted to finish on an up note … as opposed to the other ending. And do some nice music together, and have fun again. Put the past behind them. And that’s how it worked out. We had some great laughs.”

How ‘Free as a Bird’ and ‘Real Love’ performed on the pop charts

The reactions to “Free as a Bird” and “Real Love” were different in the United States and the United Kingdom. In the U.S., “Free as a Bird” peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100, staying on the chart for 11 weeks. Meanwhile, “Real Love” hit No. 11 and lasted a total of seven weeks on the chart.

According to The Official Charts Company, “Free as a Bird” peaked at No. 2 in the U.K., remaining on the chart for 14 weeks. On the other hand, “Real Love” reached No. 4, lasting a total of nine weeks on the chart.

“Free as a Bird” and “Real Love” are tonally different songs but they achieved similar success.