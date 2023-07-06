In a “rare” gesture King Charles III went into “husband mode” as he arrived at his Scottish coronation, according to a body language expert. The monarch appeared “protective” of his wife, Queen Camilla, as “boos” and “chanting” came from the crowd.

King Charles had an ‘intimate service’ for his Scottish coronation on July 5

Queen Camilla and King Charles III | Robert Perry/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The king has officially been crowned a second time. The monarch attended his Scottish coronation on July 5, 2023, almost two months exactly following his May 2023 coronation.

Less grand than the London, England, ceremony, the king’s Scottish coronation included a much smaller guest list. King Charles and Queen Camilla were joined by Prince William and Kate Middleton in Edinburgh, Scotland, for the occasion.

The Scottish coronation included a presentation of the Scottish crown jewels, or the “Honours of Scotland,” a church service at St. Giles’ Cathedral, and a flypast viewing from the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The more low-key nature of King Charles’s Scottish coronation highlighted the British royal family’s “‘stars,’” body language expert Judi James told Express.

“This more intimate service presented not just the king, as the coronation had, but a very even-status placing of Kate, William, Charles and Camilla,” she said. “This suggested a message of continuity and the enduring status of the monarchy.

“It also made the service more of a family event but pared down to these four royal ‘stars’ alone,” she added.

King Charles appeared to ‘fuss more over Camilla’ as they arrived for the Scottish coronation

James continued, saying King Charles appeared unbothered by the crowd’s “boos” and “chanting.” Instead, he turned his focus to Queen Camilla.

“The boos and the chanting had no visible effect on Charles’s facial expression but he did seem to fuss more over Camilla, as though keen to get her inside the venue and seated,” the expert said.

James noted the king’s reaction stood in contrast to his previous coronation at Westminster Abbey. “At his London coronation, he had appeared simply as king,” she said. “But here he was also in husband mode, turning to see Camilla safely from the car, with some impatient hand-flicking gestures showing moments of tension.”

Calling it a “rare” display from King Charles, James explained the monarch “rarely sees it as part of his duties to check Camilla in and out of cars they are using.” As for what brought on the “husband mode” moment? James said the “checking trait might just have been protective, thanks to the chanting.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla previously showed how they reacted differently to protestors in 2022

The king’s Scottish coronation is far from the first time the couple demonstrated just how varying their reactions to protestors can be. During a Nov. 9, 2022, appearance in York, England, a protestor threw eggs at King Charles and Camilla as they greeted city officials.

At the time, James noted the king’s history as a “man who keeps his cool under even extreme attack,” saying the now 74-year-old once again showed a “similar amount of cool.”

Unlike her husband, Camilla appeared shaken by the incident. “Camilla, however, does react and her body language suggests wariness that extends to actual fear,” James said. The queen kept looking back “as though scared of more missiles” while the “cries of support” from the crowd” made a “frightening screeching noise.”

