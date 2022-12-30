‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ Star Antonio Banderas Reveals How Near-Death Experience Informed Role

For nearly two decades, Antonio Banderas has provided the voice (and soul) for the animated character Puss in Boots. Banderas, who originated the role in the Shrek movies, has lent his talents to several spinoffs, including the new Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. The actor has always brought plenty of heart to Puss, but the past few years have given him a fresh perspective on the fairytale hero. In a recent interview, Banderas revealed that a near-death experience in 2017 brought him closer to Puss in Boots than ever before.

Antonio Banderas opened up about his near-death experience

Antonio Banderas attends the ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ world premiere on Dec. 13, 2022, in New York City | Arturo Holmes/WireImage

Banderas has always loved portraying Puss in Boots. However, in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor revealed he realized he had a deep personal connection to the character.

“I really am feeling, in a very personal way, connected to this movie,” Banderas said, opening up about the movie’s plot, which sees Puss in Boots coming to terms with his mortality in a profound way.

“I suffered a heart attack on the 25th of January, 2017, which I am totally recovered from now. I do exercises, I run, but I used to smoke, which is probably the most stupid thing I have ever done in my life,” Banderas revealed. “I stopped smoking after the heart attack, and I feel great now. But I had the opportunity to see death was right in front of my very eyes. And it was very scary.”

The actor noted his medical emergency allowed him to better connect to the character of Puss in Boots for the latest sequel.

“So when I saw the script of the movie for the first time, I thought, ‘Ooh, I understand the path that the cat is taking here.’ In a strange way, I related to my character in this particular movie.”

‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’ has earned acclaim from fans and critics

In Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Puss realizes he has burned through eight of his nine lives. He sets off to find the mythical Last Wish for the Wishing Star — while dodging unscrupulous characters and meeting new friends. Old pals are also along for the adventure, including Kitty Softpaws, voiced by Salma Hayek.

The film premiered on Dec. 21, 2022, to immediate acclaim. Critics have praised Puss in Boots: The Last Wish for the clever writing and artistic direction, with animation that calls to mind old-world fairytales rather than the hyper-realistic style of the Shrek movies. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish has been nominated for Best Animated Feature Film at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, proving that critics and fans still appreciate animated films.

Antonio Banderas also has a featured role in the upcoming Indiana Jones film

#IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny in theaters June 30, 2023. pic.twitter.com/0DY0pMTuX3 — Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) December 1, 2022

Banderas also has some exciting live-action projects in the works. The veteran actor will appear in the highly anticipated Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the fifth installment in the famed action-adventure franchise. The film has been in production for years, and though fans know little about the plot, Banderas will play Renaldo, an old friend of the titular archaeologist.

Banderas recently revealed he is thrilled to be a part of the film. “My character is not very big. But just to be there is important, working with Harrison,” he said.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is set for a June 2023 release. And though the movie will likely be controversial because it is Harrison Ford’s first time playing Indiana Jones since 2008, fans are thrilled to see him back in action once more.